C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years. As of February 4, 2021, there were approximately 133,918,904 shares outstanding.