 

Goosehead Insurance Strengthens Senior Management Team With New Additions and Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:30  |  46   |   |   

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announces today new management additions and Managing Director promotions, investing in management depth and recognizing the strength and contributions of existing leadership to support future growth.

  • Ann Challis has joined its team as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ann will develop an enterprise-wide marketing function with responsibilities to include all brand strategy, sales channel enablement and the launch of a digital engagement platform. Ms. Challis joins Goosehead with 25 years in financial services marketing and extensive expertise in digital growth and performance marketing. She previously led marketing as a Senior Vice President at Elevate and prior to that held marketing leadership roles at Credible, Blackrock, and Wells Fargo Bank.
  • Erin Baima has been promoted to Managing Director. Erin joined the team in 2010 and under her leadership, the Risk Management team has scaled tremendously while continuing to reduce the Company’s E&O exposure and enhancing our carrier relationships. Erin is a Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (“CPCU”) and is also a Council Member of the Goosehead Women’s Professional Development program.
  • Mitchell Stella has been promoted to Managing Director. Mitchell joined Goosehead in 2010 and led our 2014 expansion in Austin, TX, growing the office from 5 sales agents to 50, while also focusing on successfully growing and mentoring our Central Texas franchisees’ performance. Mitchell is also heavily involved in our campus college recruiting efforts in Texas.
  • Marisa Wagner has been promoted to Managing Director. Marisa joined Goosehead’s service team in 2013 and after being promoted to manager in 2016, she led Goosehead’s efforts to build out a robust and scalable training program. Her focus in recent years has been on managing our Agent Support team, which assists both Corporate and Franchise agents. Marisa is also heavily involved in the leadership of our Women’s Professional Development program.
  • Drew Rogas has been promoted to Managing Director. Drew joined Goosehead in 2014 and quickly proved to be a talented sales agent, earning Rookie Producer of the Year (2014) and President’s Club (2017) distinctions. In 2017, Drew led the expansion of our second Houston-area office in The Woodlands, TX and has grown their agent count from 12 to 40.
  • Nathan Roberts has joined its team as Managing Director and Senior Legal Counsel.  Nathan brings years of experience in corporate governance, securities, and corporate commercial work from his time as a partner at Dentons, a large global law firm. Nathan will be an important member of our growing legal team and will help support all aspects of the company’s compliance efforts. 

“We have a differentiated and innovative business model that delivers a superior client experience. The addition of Ann Challis to the Executive team will strengthen our marketing and digital efforts to further enhance our already significant growth runway,” stated Michael Colby, President and COO. “Additionally, we could not be prouder of the new Managing Directors’ significant career milestones. These individuals started their careers at Goosehead and have proven their value through years of hard work and dedication in delivering for our clients, agents, and partners.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goosehead Insurance Strengthens Senior Management Team With New Additions and Promotions WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announces today new management additions and Managing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units