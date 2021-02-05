 

2021 Corporate Calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 10:30  |  30   |   |   

2021 Corporate Calendar

Amsterdam, February 5, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) and Full Year 2020 results for Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) will be released on March 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation as well as the related materials will be accessible on the Group’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com). A conference call is also planned on March 3, 2021. Concurrent with that event, Stellantis will announce release dates for subsequent reporting periods.1

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2020 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 20212.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

  @Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis



For more information contact:

Claudio D’AMICO: +39 334 7107828 - claudio.damico@stellantis.com
Karine DOUET: +33 6 61 64 03 83 -karine.douet@stellantis.com
Valérie GILLOT: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com
Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621 - shawn.morgan@stellantis.com

 

www.stellantis.com



1  Release dates are expected to fall within forty days from the end of the relevant quarter.

2 For the sole purpose of complying with the requirements of the Instructions pursuant to the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Company informs that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend relating to the 2020 financial year, the relevant ex-date would occur in the month of April 2021. This statement is made for the sole purpose of complying with regulatory requirements and cannot be construed as an anticipation regarding any dividend distribution in 2021 or in the following years.


Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2021 Corporate Calendar 2021 Corporate Calendar Amsterdam, February 5, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) and Full Year 2020 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
BGH Urteil: Widerrufsjoker greift bei Auto-Kredit und Kfz-Leasing wieder
27.01.21
DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.
27.01.21
FCA US LLC reaches agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to resolve investigation involving the National Training Center
25.01.21
Stellantis convenes EGM to approve distribution of Faurecia shares and cash
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis: Werke in Italien unter Druck
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Längere Lockdowns drohen und bremsen Aktien
19.01.21
Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis: Werke in Italien unter Druck
19.01.21
Stellantis: Building a world leader in sustainable mobility
19.01.21
Aktien Europa: Drohende Lockdown-Verlängerungen lähmen die Kurse
18.01.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen zum Wochenstart

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
68
Fiat bzw Chrysler mit super zahlen und auf billigstem kurs