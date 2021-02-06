 

Quantum Announces Adoption of A New Stock Option Plan

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“Quantum” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC) is pleased to announce that it has adopted a new fixed number stock option plan (the “Plan”), for its directors, officers, employees and service providers, so as to attract, retain and motivate these individuals to continue in their collaboration and strive for the Corporation’s success. The Plan replaces and supersedes the Corporation’s previous fixed number stock option plan adopted on September 6, 2017.

The Plan is managed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation. The maximum number of stock options that can be issued under the Plan is 10,000,000, representing approximately 9.95% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

The adoption of the Plan is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and the technology is also applicable to Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 514.887.5469
Email: info@quantumnumberscorp.com

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.




