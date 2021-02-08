 

REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 08:00  |  58   |   |   

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2020 results on Friday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. (CET), the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation will be in English.

To join the videoconference, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210219_1/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

REC Silicon will host a conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. (CET). To join the event via audiocast, use “Click to Join” or one of the access numbers listed below.

With the Click to Join access, follow the link below and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUR5S2lpbkd1eU43O ...

To join by calling in, dial one of the following numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2350 0296
Sweden: +46 8 5065 3942
United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9411
United States: +1 646 828 8193

Participant code for all countries: 8033046

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2020 results This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2020 results on Friday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET). The same …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
Highest Pools in the Southern Hemisphere Unveiled at Australia 108
IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
The Board of Directors of Hoylu resolves on a private placement of approximately SEK 28.5 million, ...
Notice Regarding Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending ...
REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members
21.01.21
REC Silicon - Presentation at the Pareto Securities Power and Renewable Energy Conference 2021
21.01.21
Zwermann-Jahresausblick: "Viel Sonne im neuen Jahr"

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
725
NEUER SOLAR - SILIZIUM - MARKTFÜHRER : REC