Waturu Holding A/S – new Interim CFO
Company announcement nr. 62
Fredericia, February 8th 2021
Waturu Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with a new Interim CFO
Henrik F. Stoltenberg, will take over as interim CFO of the Waturu Holding A/S Group.
Henrik F. Stoltenberg is a partner in Copenhagen Corporate Finance. He has extensive cross-industrial C-level and board experience from previous positions in trade (B2C / B2B), service, development, production and financing both nationally and internationally.
Henrik F. Stoltenberg has an analytical and strategic approach with a sustained results-oriented execution through his numerous completed M&A, business development, change, restructuring and revitalization projects.
Educated within in accounting (HD)
Henrik Stoltenberg says: “It is an exciting task that I look forward to taking on. There are many tasks in Waturu, but I also look forward to being able to contribute to the development of the subsidiaries Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S”.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278
Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark
T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk
Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/
