 

Waturu Holding A/S – new Interim CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 16:42  |  26   |   |   

Company announcement nr. 62
Fredericia, February 8th 2021


Waturu Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with a new Interim CFO

Henrik F. Stoltenberg, will take over as interim CFO of the Waturu Holding A/S Group.

Henrik F. Stoltenberg is a partner in Copenhagen Corporate Finance. He has extensive cross-industrial C-level and board experience from previous positions in trade (B2C / B2B), service, development, production and financing both nationally and internationally.
Henrik F. Stoltenberg has an analytical and strategic approach with a sustained results-oriented execution through his numerous completed M&A, business development, change, restructuring and revitalization projects.
Educated within in accounting (HD)

Henrik Stoltenberg says: “It is an exciting task that I look forward to taking on. There are many tasks in Waturu, but I also look forward to being able to contribute to the development of the subsidiaries Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S”.

About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278
Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000  Aalborg Denmark
T  +4598110055, M +4521764317, E  pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:04 Uhr
Waturu Holding A/S – agreement with new certified adviser
06.02.21
Waturu Holding A / S - new board composition
06.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting
04.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – lost arbitration case
02.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S has received the first export order
28.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – agreement with new business partner and first export order
28.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – change of certified adviser
26.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – Downgrades expectations
22.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting
22.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – change in board of directors