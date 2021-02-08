Waturu Holding A/S – new Interim CFO

Company announcement nr. 62

Waturu Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with a new Interim CFO



Henrik F. Stoltenberg, will take over as interim CFO of the Waturu Holding A/S Group.



Henrik F. Stoltenberg is a partner in Copenhagen Corporate Finance. He has extensive cross-industrial C-level and board experience from previous positions in trade (B2C / B2B), service, development, production and financing both nationally and internationally.

Henrik F. Stoltenberg has an analytical and strategic approach with a sustained results-oriented execution through his numerous completed M&A, business development, change, restructuring and revitalization projects.

Educated within in accounting (HD)



Henrik Stoltenberg says: “It is an exciting task that I look forward to taking on. There are many tasks in Waturu, but I also look forward to being able to contribute to the development of the subsidiaries Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S”.





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





