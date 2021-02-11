 

Newmark Valuation & Advisory to Utilize Altus Group’s Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 00:30  |  43   |   |   

Cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise includes powerful API integration, boosting reporting capabilities and supporting streamlined valuations

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces that Newmark Valuation & Advisory (“Newmark V&A”), a leading industry innovator, will utilize cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”), an asset and investment management solution.

Through an extensive set of application programming interfaces (“API”) as well as the ability to connect CRE datasets, sources and applications, cloud-enabled AE will provide Newmark V&A a tool to automate complex cash flow reporting requirements, increase efficiencies within the valuation process and deliver analytics to clients.

“We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to differentiate our Newmark V&A practice and work to the benefit of our clients and their portfolios,” said John D. Busi, President of Newmark V&A.

“We are pleased to be working with Newmark, one of the leading innovative real estate services providers, to support its Valuation and Advisory practice group’s technology digital enablement initiatives,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “Their adoption of our cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise demonstrates support for the direction of our technology products and reflects our commitment to continuing to evolve our solutions to best serve our clients around the world.”

Altus Group surpassed a significant 1,000 customer milestone for cloud-enabled AE at the end of December of 2020, furthering the solution’s growth into an industry standard for commercial real estate valuations, asset and investment management.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Elizabeth Lambe
Senior Manager, Global Communications
416-641-9787
elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmark Valuation & Advisory to Utilize Altus Group’s Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise Cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise includes powerful API integration, boosting reporting capabilities and supporting streamlined valuationsTORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Invesco Real Estate Selects Altus Group to Strengthen Data Usability and Boost Decision-Making Efficiency for its Pan-European Portfolio
21.01.21
Altus Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021
19.01.21
Altus Group Announces Alex Probyn as Global President of Property Tax