Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Sbanken ASA
The Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA have decided to utilise the current authorisation to distribute NOK 3.15 per share in dividend for 2019.
Dividend amount: 3.15 per share
Declared currency: Norwegian Krone
Last day including right: 26 February 2021
Ex-date: 1 March 2021
Record date: 2 March 2021
Payment date: From 9 March 2021
Date of approval: 10 February 2021
For further information, please contact:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
