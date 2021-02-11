Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Sbanken ASA

The Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA have decided to utilise the current authorisation to distribute NOK 3.15 per share in dividend for 2019.

Dividend amount: 3.15 per share

Declared currency: Norwegian Krone

Last day including right: 26 February 2021

Ex-date: 1 March 2021

Record date: 2 March 2021

Payment date: From 9 March 2021

Date of approval: 10 February 2021



