 

Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 12:37  |  53   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) (“Varonis”) today announced it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,307,693 shares of its common stock, at a price of $195.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million, before deducting the underwriters' discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Varonis. Varonis granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 346,153 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Varonis intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures, and for potential acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies or assets.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C, The Benchmark Company, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co. and Wedbush Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. 

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). The offering may be made only by means of a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave, Edgewood, NY 11717, 888-603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, Jefferies LLC, c/o Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, 877-547-6340, email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, c/o Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, 877-822-4089, email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Offering of Common Stock NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) (“Varonis”) today announced it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,307,693 shares of its common stock, at a price of $195.00 per share, for total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
19.01.21
Varonis Announces New Features to Combat Insider Threats and Collaboration Risks in Microsoft 365
15.01.21
Varonis Data Security Platform Receives 2020 Cyber Catalyst Designation