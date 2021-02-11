 

HempFusion Launches Sleep and Stress Products With Twice the Amount of CBD

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce it has increased its product offering to 48 SKUs by introducing its new and improved Sleep and Stress products with twice the amount of CBD per serving.

HempFusion 300 mg Sleep and Stress Support CBD Capsules (Photo: Business Wire)

“Global consumers are becoming increasingly familiar with CBD and its potential benefits to their daily routine,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “After conducting months of extensive consumer research, it was clear that the majority of our customers and consumers in the market are seeking products with increased CBD percentages. It has always been HempFusion’s goal to provide new and innovative products that consumers are looking for. We are proud to launch our new and improved Sleep and Stress supporting products and are excited by the potential they bring to the CBD marketplace,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

The new SKUs are now available for purchase on HempFusion’s website. Visit HempFusion.com for more information on the Sleep and Stress products in addition to HempFusion’s complete product range.

HempFusion’s new and improved Sleep and Stress products aim to support relaxation for consumers by providing more restful night’s sleep and easing occasional stress. The products include:

  • Twice the amount of CBD (300 mg per bottle)
  • GABA, an amino acid that supports mental relaxation
  • ASHWAGANDHA that helps you better deal with daily occasional stress
  • CBD and a broad array of other important cannabinoids, terpenes, and more that supports the endocannabinoid system
  • No THC - Tested to contain less than 0.01% ∆9-THC

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

