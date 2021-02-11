 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.2 Million in Cyber Training Orders

February 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded $4.2 million in additional orders from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The contract has been extended for an additional twelve-month option period and has been funded $69.8 million to date.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Government continues to recognize the value of our Cyber Security Training Solutions,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

