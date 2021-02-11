Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.2 Million in Cyber Training Orders

“We are pleased that the U.S. Government continues to recognize the value of our Cyber Security Training Solutions,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

February 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded $4.2 million in additional orders from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The contract has been extended for an additional twelve-month option period and has been funded $69.8 million to date.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

