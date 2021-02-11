Intricon to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international company engaged in designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after market close.



Following the release, Intricon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-7248 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 5468087. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.