Arrow Electronics to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021 on March 2, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via live webcast. To access the webcast, visit investor.arrow.com where additional investor information is available. The webcast will remain available for two weeks following the presentation date.