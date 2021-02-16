LSB Industries, Inc. Provides Update on its Pryor, OK Facility

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that on Friday, February 12, 2021 the Company temporarily took its Pryor, OK facility (“Pryor”) out of service as a result of a recent surge in natural gas prices that has taken place in the region due to extremely cold temperatures. Also related to the cold weather, the operator of the pipeline that supplies natural gas to the Pryor facility is experiencing significant weather related gas supply impacts and, as a result, has curtailed gas distribution to commercial customers. LSB is closely monitoring the situation and will re-start production at Pryor as soon as natural gas prices and availability normalize.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

