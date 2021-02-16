Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Aegion to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aegion shareholders will receive $26.00 per share in cash. On behalf of Aegion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.