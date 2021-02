Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the markets close. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and to provide a general business update.

The conference call and webcast is scheduled for February 24, 2021 at 4:30pm ET. In order to participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). An audio webcast can be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.