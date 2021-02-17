Award of long-term incentives

Company announcement no. 8

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting the retention of management.

Today, the Board of Directors have awarded Torben Carlsen, CEO, 5,774 restricted share units (RSU) and 37,037 share options, and Karina Deacon, CFO, 3,070 RSUs and 19,691 share options. In addition, a total of 15,260 RSUs and 97,898 share options were awarded to a number of key employees. The award of RSUs is subject to the approval of a revised remuneration policy at the coming annual general meeting.