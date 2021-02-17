 

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

Digital health platform will combine telemedicine, on-demand mental health programs and advanced wellbeing analytics

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), a digital health platform and the world's-first telemedicine application purpose-built for the psychedelic medicine industry, has filed a provisional patent for its technology platform in both The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

“As our company continues to innovate we are focused on vigorous protection of all of our inventions,” said Mydecine CEO and Chairman Josh Bartch. “Mindleap’s software patents will strengthen our intellectual property portfolio overall which now totals 8 patent filings currently in process.”

Mindleap’s telemedicine platform combines mood, emotion and habit tracking that allows users to purchase and receive virtual mental health coaching from an international network of specialists. In the coming months, Mindleap’s software development team will introduce more advanced mental health and wellbeing tools including expert on-demand programs, streaming mental wellbeing content and convenient and affordable access to mental health support right from the palm of their hand. These inventions cover various advanced technologies currently in development with the most vital being digital mental health and wellbeing programs, enhanced data collection and aggregation, proprietary wellbeing score and personalized automated alerts and suggestions.

Mindleap 2.0

Since the launch of the initial app in Fall 2020, Mydecine has developed Mindleap 2.0, a refined version of the platform that enhances the end-user experience in order to deliver improved patient outcomes. Enhancements to the platform include improved remote telemedicine services and a newly reskinned user interface expected to launch in Spring 2021.

"We’re really excited about what we're working on right now at Mindleap. There are a number of advancements that we'll be introducing to the public over the next few months, and we can't wait to see how our users respond,” said Jack Bunce, Head of Digital at Mindleap. “More than ever before people are looking for ways to access high-quality, on-demand content that will positively impact their mental health and well-being. Through the creative partnerships we’ve formed and the digital programs we’ve developed, there is an outstanding opportunity to continue to leverage the telehealth experience into something that can help people make significant progress on their mental health journey."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health Technology Digital health platform will combine telemedicine, on-demand mental health programs and advanced wellbeing analyticsDENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of $17,250,000 Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
09.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
05.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
03.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Josephine Wu to Board of Directors
01.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Conditional Approval to List on NEO Exchange
28.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors Study on Neuron Level Response to Psilocybin at University of Maryland
27.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Application to list to the NASDAQ
22.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF
21.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
21.01.21
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
46
High Washington