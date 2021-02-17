 

Tetra Tech Wins $60 Million USACE Dam Safety and Risk Management Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded a Tetra Tech-led joint venture a five-year, multiple-award contract to assess and manage risks for dams and levee systems throughout the United States.

Tetra Tech engineers will perform site characterization studies, engineering evaluations, and hydrologic analyses related to the safety of dams and levee systems. Our team will use advanced analytics to assess structural integrity and develop risk-based management approaches for dam and levee safety nationwide.

“Increased impacts from climate change have placed the nation’s dam and levee systems under additional stress from extreme weather events and rising sea levels in coastal areas,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech looks forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to support the USACE in reducing flood risks and maintaining public safety.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



