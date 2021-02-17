 

Motorola Solutions Opens New Facility in Richardson, Texas, Manufacturing NDAA-Compliant Video Security Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new, Video Security & Analytics (VS&A) manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas. The 136,000 square foot building represents the company’s continued investment in North American manufacturing and the expansion of its production and shipping capabilities to further the growth of its video security portfolio which serves customers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005156/en/

Motorola Solutions Richardson Texas Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Motorola Solutions Richardson Texas Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to be building upon our commitment to provide advanced video security offerings that help our customers make better informed decisions,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “With this new, state-of-the-art facility we will be manufacturing critical, NDAA-compliant safety and security video solutions on the doorstep of American public safety agencies and businesses.”

Over the last few years, Motorola Solutions has made a number of significant acquisitions domestically and internationally in the video security and analytics space. Now, the facility will be the central hub of production and will integrate the company's wide-ranging portfolio of mobile and fixed video offerings. These solutions are designed to increase visibility, accountability and safety for communities, businesses and first responders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at http://www.motorolasolutions.com/.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Opens New Facility in Richardson, Texas, Manufacturing NDAA-Compliant Video Security Solutions Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new, Video Security & Analytics (VS&A) manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas. The 136,000 square foot building represents the company’s continued investment in North American …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
11.02.21
Motorola Solutions Enables Police Transparency with Access to Body-Worn Camera Technology
09.02.21
Investition in Digitalisierung: Bundeswehr beauftragt Motorola Solutions mit der Erneuerung der sicherheitskritischen, verlegefähigen Kummunikationsnetze
09.02.21
German Armed Forces Order Deployable Mission-Critical Communication Networks from Motorola Solutions to Drive Greater Digitization
08.02.21
Motorola Solutions Combines AI Capabilities with a Network Video Recorder to Present an All-in-One Solution
04.02.21
Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
02.02.21
Motorola Solutions Recognized on Fortune’s ‘World's Most Admired Companies’ List
28.01.21
The Motorola Solutions Foundation Releases 2020 Global Giving Highlights
26.01.21
Businesses Gain Unparalleled Collaboration and Productivity With Motorola Solutions’ New Smart Radio
22.01.21
Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results on Feb. 4

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
1
Business model, moat, quasi-monopoly