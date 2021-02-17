Motorola Solutions Opens New Facility in Richardson, Texas, Manufacturing NDAA-Compliant Video Security Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the opening of its new, Video Security & Analytics (VS&A) manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas. The 136,000 square foot building represents the company’s continued investment in North American manufacturing and the expansion of its production and shipping capabilities to further the growth of its video security portfolio which serves customers around the world.

Motorola Solutions Richardson Texas Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to be building upon our commitment to provide advanced video security offerings that help our customers make better informed decisions,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “With this new, state-of-the-art facility we will be manufacturing critical, NDAA-compliant safety and security video solutions on the doorstep of American public safety agencies and businesses.”

Over the last few years, Motorola Solutions has made a number of significant acquisitions domestically and internationally in the video security and analytics space. Now, the facility will be the central hub of production and will integrate the company's wide-ranging portfolio of mobile and fixed video offerings. These solutions are designed to increase visibility, accountability and safety for communities, businesses and first responders.

