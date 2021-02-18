 

Bouygues SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER, COLAS AND BOUYGUES TELECOM

PRESS RELEASE – PARIS, 18/02/2021

SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER, COLAS AND BOUYGUES TELECOM

The Board of Bouygues Immobilier, and the Boards of Directors of Bouygues Telecom and Colas have announced a number of senior executive appointments.

The Board of Bouygues Immobilier met on 11 February 2021 to appoint Bernard Mounier
Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier as of 19 February 2021. He succeeds Pascal Minault, Chairman since February 2019, who is joining Bouygues Construction alongside Philippe Bonnave in order to prepare to succeed him as Chairman and CEO.
Bernard Mounier joins the Bouygues Group Management Committee.

Bernard Mounier, 62, joined the Bouygues group in 1983 as a works supervisor. After holding various operational and executive positions within Bouygues Construction in the Paris region, he was appointed Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France in 2015. On 1 September 2018 he was appointed Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment France-Europe and Purchasing policy. He was also a member of Bouygues Construction’s Executive Committee.

At its meeting of 15 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Bouygues Telecom decided to combine the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Richard Viel has thus been appointed Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Telecom. He had been Chief Executive Officer since 2018. Olivier Roussat, CEO of the Bouygues group, has therefore resigned from office as Chairman of Bouygues Telecom.

Richard Viel, 63, is a graduate of Ecole Supérieure d’Ingénieurs en Génie Électrique and INSEAD. He began his career at Dassault Électronique as an engineer before being appointed head of sales and marketing. He joined HP in 1988 as marketing director, then, in 1992, he became marketing and business development director at British Telecom in France. He was appointed Vice-President of Bull’s Telecoms Business Unit in 1996. He joined Bouygues Telecom in 1998 as Director of Customer Relations. He became Director of the Plan Segment in 2000 and Vice-President, Consumer Marketing in 2002. He was appointed Senior Vice-President, Business Services, Wholesale and Development in 2003. In November 2007, he was appointed Deputy CEO, and then Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom in 2018. Richard Viel joins the Bouygues Group Management Committee.

