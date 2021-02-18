JMP Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

A summary of JMP Group’s operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Total net revenues $53,615 $26,624 $23,822 $115,499 $100,081 Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $9,009 ($3,082 ) ($6,445 ) ($4,697 ) ($6,549 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group per share $0.45 ($0.16 ) ($0.33 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.32 ) Operating net income/(loss) $8,427 $2,076 $140 $12,558 ($851 ) Operating net income/(loss) per share $0.42 $0.10 $0.01 $0.63 ($0.04 ) Book value per share $3.18 $2.74 $3.16 $3.18 $3.16 Adjusted book value per share $4.03 $3.58 $3.96 $4.03 $3.96

For more information about operating net income, including a reconciliation to net income, and adjusted book value per share, including a reconciliation to book value per share, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“We are very pleased to report record operating earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year, posting operating EPS of $0.42 and $0.63, respectively,” said Joe Jolson, chairman and CEO of JMP Group. “While all of our business units made positive contributions, JMP Securities earned $0.68 per share on an operating basis, driven by record advisory revenues as well as strong capital markets revenues. We also took affirmative steps toward our stated objectives of monetizing corporate investments and retiring long-term debt. At year end, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation announced its pending sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation; and, earlier this month, we redeemed $10 million of our 7.25% senior notes due in 2027. We expect both of these transactions to be accretive to operating EPS. Most importantly, our impressive momentum has continued into 2021, and we are optimistic that a stabilizing U.S. economy could serve as a positive backdrop as the year progresses.”

“We had a terrific year, and we are enthusiastic about our prospects for 2021,“ said Mark Lehmann, CEO of JMP Securities. “At JMP Securities, revenues climbed to a new high, totaling $118.5 million for 2020. Our investment banking revenues were well diversified, with 60% from public equity and debt capital raising and 40% from strategic advisory and private placements. Our M&A business is maturing as we had envisioned when we committed to building out our capabilities several years ago, with senior hires proving productive on our platform and contributing to record annual advisory fees of $40.5 million. From an equity capital markets standpoint, we have a stronger backlog in the technology sector than ever before. At the same time, our life sciences franchise was our biggest contributor to revenues last year, and we hope to build on our momentum in that area in 2021.”

Segment Results of Operations

A summary of JMP Group’s operating net income per share by segment for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Year Ended ($ as shown) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Broker-dealer $0.42 $0.12 ($0.10 ) $0.68 ($0.24 ) Asset management: Asset management fee income 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.01 (0.02 ) Investment income 0.10 0.06 0.11 0.31 0.48 (1) Total asset management 0.13 0.07 0.14 0.32 0.46 Corporate costs (0.13 ) (0.09 ) (0.03 ) (0.36 ) (0.26 ) Operating EPS (diluted) $0.42 $0.10 $0.01 $0.63 ($0.04 )

(1) Includes a gain of $0.08 per share on the sale of a controlling interest in JMP Credit Advisors LLC to Medalist Partners LP. Note : Due to rounding, numbers in columns above may not sum to totals presented.

For more information about operating net income, including a reconciliation to net income, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Composition of Revenues

Investment Banking

Investment banking revenues for the quarter were $43.3 million, an increase of 107.4% from $20.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, investment banking revenues were $100.4 million, an increase of 52.8% from $65.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

A summary of the company’s investment banking revenues and transaction counts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Equity and debt origination 33 $20,658 29 $16,152 19 $14,557 101 $59,936 78 $42,236 Strategic advisory and private placements 12 22,632 4 4,722 3 6,316 25 40,448 18 23,480 Total 45 $43,290 33 $20,874 22 $20,873 126 $100,384 96 $65,716

Brokerage

Net brokerage revenues for the quarter were $4.9 million, an increase of 10.1% from $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net brokerage revenues were $18.9 million, an increase of 7.4% from $17.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total capital markets revenues, which consist of net brokerage revenues produced by the institutional equities division in addition to equity and debt origination revenues generated by the investment banking division, were $25.6 million and $78.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $19.0 million and $59.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Asset Management

Asset management fees for the quarter were $2.0 million, an increase of 13.7% from $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, asset management fees were $8.3 million, an increase of 12.0% from $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

A summary of the company’s client assets under management for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Client assets under management (1) $660 $600 $595 Assets under management by sponsored funds (2) 4,934 5,005 5,381 Client assets under management, including sponsored funds $5,594 $5,605 $5,976

(1) Includes assets managed by Harvest Capital Strategies, JMP Asset Management, and HCAP Advisors on behalf of third parties. (2) Sponsored funds are asset management strategies in which JMP Group owns an economic interest. Includes assets managed by Medalist Partners Corporate Finance, the former JMP Credit Advisors.

Principal Transactions

Principal transactions generated a net realized and unrealized gain of $1.8 million for the quarter, compared to a net realized and unrealized loss of $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, principal transactions generated a net realized and unrealized loss of $18.5 million, compared to a net realized and unrealized gain of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The year-over-year difference is largely due to the impairment of CLO equity owned by JMP Group. A reduction in the net present value of forecasted cash flows through the end of the expected life of the collateralized loan obligations required impairment charges in the amount of $4.4 million and $21.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the quarter was $0.5 million, a decrease of 12.0% from $0.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 68.6% from $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The year-over-year difference is primarily due to a change in the recognition of income from investments in collateralized loan obligations following the sale of a majority interest in JMP Credit Advisors to Medalist Partners in March 2019.

Expenses

Compensation and Benefits

Compensation and benefits expense for the quarter was $33.0 million, compared to $22.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, compensation and benefits expense was 61.6%, compared to 95.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expense was $95.1 million, compared to $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, compensation and benefits expense was 82.4%, compared to 77.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The year-over-year increases in compensation expense and compensation ratios are inclusive of a severance cost of $2.1 million related to management restructuring that occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Non-Compensation Expense

Non-compensation expense was $7.6 million and $28.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $8.5 million and $36.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Share Repurchase Activity

JMP Group did not repurchase any outstanding common shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Personnel

At December 31, 2020, the company had 180 full-time employees, compared to 183 at September 30, 2020, and 209 at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial results presented in this press release, JMP Group presents the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the company’s current financial performance. Furthermore, company management believes that this presentation enables a more meaningful comparison of JMP Group’s financial performance across various periods. However, the non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments concern gains, losses or expenses that JMP Group generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these non-GAAP items should not be construed as an inference that these gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP measures of JMP Group’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Operating Net Income

Operating net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that (i) excludes compensation expense related to share-based awards and deferred compensation, (ii) reverses impairment charges related to CLO equity, (iii) reverses a restructuring charge, (iv) excludes the impact of the early retirement of debt issued by JMP Group and a collateralized loan obligation, or “CLO,” (v) excludes transaction costs related to a CLO, (vi) excludes amortization expense related to a CLO, (vii) reverses unrealized gains or losses related to real estate investment properties, (vi) reverses net unrealized gains and losses on strategic equity investments and warrants, and (vii) assumes an effective tax rate. In particular, operating net income adjusts for:

the grant of restricted stock units and options;

net deferred compensation, which consists of (a) deferred compensation awarded in a given period but recognized as a GAAP expense over the subsequent three years, less (b) GAAP expense recognized in a given period but already reflected in the operating income of a prior period; the purpose of this adjustment is to fully reflect compensation awarded in a given year, notwithstanding the timing of GAAP expense;

the impairment of CLO equity recorded among principal transactions, as the company believes that the forecasted reduction in future cash flows will be mitigated by a change in the interest rate environment and that distributions will be larger than currently projected;

a charge recorded in connection with severance costs deriving from a management restructuring and reduction in headcount;

expenses associated with the redemption of senior notes due 2023 in the third quarter of 2019 and the resulting acceleration of the amortization of remaining capitalized issuance costs;

transaction costs related to the refinancing of notes issued by JMP Credit Advisors CLO III;

amortization expense related to an intangible asset resulting from the repurchase of a portion of the management fees from JMP Credit Advisors CLO III;

unrealized gains or losses on commercial real estate investments, adjusted for non-cash expenditures, including depreciation and amortization;

unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses on the company’s strategic equity investments as well as certain warrant positions; and

a combined federal, state and local income tax rate of 26% at the consolidated taxable parent company, JMP Group.

A reconciliation of JMP Group’s net income to its operating net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and for comparable prior periods is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $9,009 ($3,082 ) ($6,445 ) ($4,697 ) ($6,549 ) Add back/(subtract): Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,907 (128 ) (988 ) (3,284 ) (6,827 ) Income/(loss) before taxes 12,916 (3,210 ) (7,433 ) (7,981 ) (13,376 ) Add back/(subtract): Share-based awards and deferred compensation (2,440 ) 71 1,895 (1,953 ) 4,079 Impairment of CLO equity 4,420 2,746 4,204 21,702 4,204 Restructuring charge - 2,056 - 2,056 - Early retirement of debt - - - 89 625 Amortization of intangible asset – CLO III - - - - 277 Unrealized (gain)/loss – real estate-related depreciation and amortization 564 438 354 1,856 1,779 Unrealized mark-to-market (gain)/loss – strategic equity investments and warrants (4,072 ) 704 1,169 1,200 1,262 Operating income/(loss) before taxes 11,388 2,805 189 16,969 (1,150 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,961 729 49 4,411 (299 ) Operating net income/(loss) $8,427 $2,076 $140 $12,558 ($851 ) Operating net income/(loss) per share: Basic $0.43 $0.11 $0.01 $0.64 ($0.04 ) Diluted (1) $0.42 $0.10 $0.01 $0.63 ($0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,709 19,628 19,402 19,613 20,189 Diluted (1) 19,943 19,860 19,661 19,805 20,323

(1) On a GAAP basis, the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, was 19,628,340 and 19,401,844, respectively. On a GAAP basis, the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the years ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, was 19,613,057 and 20,188,887, respectively. All such share counts were equivalent to the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding, due to the company’s net loss for the periods. Under GAAP, in a period of net loss, dilutive securities are disregarded in the calculation of earnings per share.

Book Value per Share

At December 31, 2020, JMP Group’s book value per share was $3.18. Adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization expense related to commercial real estate investments that is recognized by JMP Group as a result of equity method accounting reflects the reversal of that expense in the calculation of operating net income. The add-back includes a tax provision related to the expense reversed in a given period, due to the company’s election to be taxed as a C corporation as of January 1, 2019. As a result, adjusted book value per share was $4.03 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as set forth below.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Shareholders' equity $62,940 $53,868 $61,688 Accumulated unrealized loss – real estate-related depreciation and amortization 16,873 16,456 15,500 Adjusted shareholders' equity $79,813 $70,324 $77,188 Book value per share $3.18 $2.74 $3.16 Adjusted book value per share $4.03 $3.58 $3.96 Basic shares outstanding 19,790 19,636 19,509 Quarterly operating ROE (1) 57.7% 15.1% 0.8% LTM operating ROE (1) 21.9% 7.2% (1.1%) Quarterly adjusted operating ROE (1) 44.9% 11.6% 0.7% LTM adjusted operating ROE (1) 17.1% 5.7% (0.9%)

(1) Operating return on equity (ROE) equals operating net income divided by average shareholders’ equity. Adjusted operating ROE equals operating net income divided by average adjusted shareholders’ equity. For more information about operating net income, including a reconciliation to net income attributable to JMP Group, see the section above titled “Operating Net Income.”

JMP GROUP LLC Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $91,444 $49,630 Restricted cash and deposits 1,287 1,287 Marketable securities owned 55,494 73,101 Other investments 26,821 35,309 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses 994 1,210 Other assets 65,291 69,720 Total assets $241,331 $230,257 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Marketable securities sold, but not yet purchased $ - $3,855 Accrued compensation 46,353 30,253 Bond payable, net of issuance costs 80,912 82,584 Note payable 10,610 6,812 Other liabilities 41,048 45,392 Total liabilities 178,923 168,896 Shareholders' Equity: Total JMP Group LLC shareholders' equity 62,940 61,688 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest (532 ) (327 ) Total equity 62,408 61,361 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $241,331 $230,257

JMP GROUP LLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Revenues: Investment banking $43,290 $20,873 $100,384 $65,716 Brokerage 4,918 4,468 18,926 17,628 Asset management fees 1,981 1,742 8,320 7,427 Principal transactions 1,809 (5,027 ) (18,528 ) 1,344 Gain/(loss) on sale and payoff of loans - - - (38 ) Net dividend income 159 316 400 1,184 Other income 1,047 856 3,735 2,373 Non-interest revenues 53,204 23,228 113,237 95,634 Interest income 2,263 2,410 8,654 21,801 Interest expense (1,740 ) (1,816 ) (6,977 ) (16,458 ) Net interest income 523 594 1,677 5,343 Gain/(loss) on repurchase or early retirement of debt - - 697 (458 ) Provision for loan losses (112 ) - (112 ) (438 ) Total net revenues 53,615 23,822 115,499 100,081 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 33,037 22,641 95,138 77,314 Administration 1,893 2,409 6,590 9,387 Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 709 655 2,610 2,706 Travel and business development 211 1,609 1,252 5,240 Managed deal expenses 1,077 584 3,605 3,136 Communications and technology 1,108 1,149 4,394 4,390 Occupancy 1,198 1,201 4,785 5,229 Professional fees 1,261 846 3,658 4,359 Depreciation 277 288 1,500 1,203 Other (159 ) (200 ) 42 500 Total non-interest expense 40,612 31,182 123,574 113,464 Net income/(loss) before income tax 13,003 (7,360 ) (8,075 ) (13,383 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,907 (988 ) (3,284 ) (6,827 ) Net income/(loss) 9,096 (6,372 ) (4,791 ) (6,556 ) Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interest 87 73 (94 ) (7 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $9,009 ($6,445 ) ($4,697 ) ($6,549 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group per share: Basic $0.46 ($0.33 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.32 ) Diluted $0.45 ($0.33 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.32 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 19,709 19,402 19,613 20,189 Diluted 19,943 19,402 19,613 20,189

