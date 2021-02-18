LTC Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities

Net income available to common stockholders was $17.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with $12.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Funds from Operations (“FFO”) was $30.4 million, or $0.78 per share, for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with $32.4 million, or $0.81 per share, for the comparable 2019 period. Excluding the prior year’s $2.1 million gain from property insurance proceeds related to a previously sold property, FFO was $30.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Funds available for distribution (“FAD”) was $30.7 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with $29.5 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter 2020 results were impacted by the following:

Collected 98% of contractual rent and mortgage interest, which includes the application of Senior Lifestyle’s letter of credit and deposit discussed below;

Lower interest and property tax expense;

A $3.0 million impairment loss related to a memory care community located in Colorado leased to Senior Lifestyle;

Decreased rental income from abated and deferred rent, net of repayment, and decreased rent from properties sold in 2020, partially offset by higher rental income from acquisitions, completed development projects and lease escalations; and

Senior Lifestyle Update Rent: paid LTC $3.9 million (83%) of its $4.7 million contractual rent due during the 2020 fourth quarter; Letter of Credit: LTC applied Senior Lifestyle’s letter of credit and deposits totaling $3.7 million to accrued 2020 second quarter rent receivable of $2.5 million and notes receivable of $125,000, and the remaining $1.1 million to third and fourth quarter rent. As of December 31, 2020, Senior Lifestyle’s unaccrued delinquent rent balance was $1.0 million.



During the fourth quarter of 2020, LTC completed the following:

Funded $5.0 million of a $13.0 million preferred equity commitment to develop a 267-unit independent and assisted living community in Washington. This commitment was finalized in the third quarter 2020; and

Funded $6.4 million in development and capital improvement projects at a weighted average rate of 8.0%.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, LTC completed the following:

Transitioned 11 assisted living communities previously leased to Senior Lifestyle to two operators. These communities are located in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Illinois. Total cash rent expected under these master lease agreements is $5.2 million for the first lease year, $7.1 million for the second lease year, and $7.3 million for the third lease year, escalating by 2% annually thereafter;

As previously announced, reduced 2021 rent escalations by 50% to support eligible operators during the continuing COVID-19 crisis. The rent escalation reduction was given in the form of a rent credit and is expected to have an approximate $530,000 impact on LTC’s 2021 GAAP revenue, and an approximate $1.3 million impact on 2021 funds available for distribution;

To date in 2021, rent deferrals were $689,000, net of $14,000 of deferred rent repayments. Excluding the rent credit related to the rent escalation reduction discussed above, abated rent to date in 2021 is $360,000. Senior Lifestyle did not pay any of their monthly contractual rent of $1.6 million in January or February 2021. LTC received $545,000 under the new master leases related to the transitioned assisted living communities discussed above;

Received $936,000 related to the payoff of a note receivable;

Paid $7.0 million in regular scheduled principal payments under its 4.5% senior unsecured notes; and

Borrowed $9.0 million under its unsecured revolving line of credit at 1.3%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Revenues: Rental income $ 37,774 $ 38,189 $ 126,094 $ 152,755 Interest income from mortgage loans 7,909 7,683 31,396 29,991 Interest and other income 590 591 1,847 2,558 Total revenues 46,273 46,463 159,337 185,304 Expenses: Interest expense 7,088 7,578 29,705 30,582 Depreciation and amortization 9,839 9,817 39,071 39,216 Impairment loss from real estate investments 3,036 — 3,977 — (Recovery) provision for doubtful accounts (2 ) 13 (3 ) 166 Transaction costs 102 90 299 365 Property tax expense 3,380 4,189 15,065 16,755 General and administrative expenses 5,216 4,541 19,710 18,453 Total expenses 28,659 26,228 107,824 105,537 Other operating income: Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 44 (4,630 ) 44,117 2,106 Operating income 17,658 15,605 95,630 81,873 Gain from property insurance proceeds — 2,111 373 2,111 Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures (138 ) — (758 ) — Impairment loss from investments in unconsolidated joint ventures — (5,500 ) — (5,500 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 145 415 432 2,388 Net income 17,665 12,631 95,677 80,872 Income allocated to non-controlling interests (92 ) (89 ) (384 ) (346 ) Net income attributable to LTC Properties, Inc. 17,573 12,542 95,293 80,526 Income allocated to participating securities (103 ) (93 ) (422 ) (391 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,470 $ 12,449 $ 94,871 $ 80,135 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.31 $ 2.42 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.31 $ 2.42 $ 2.02 Weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per common share: Basic 39,062 39,588 39,179 39,571 Diluted 39,147 39,775 39,264 39,759 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 2.28 $ 2.28

Supplemental Reporting Measures

FFO and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) are supplemental measures of a real estate investment trust’s (“REIT”) financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Investors, analysts and the Company use FFO and FAD as supplemental measures of operating performance. The Company believes FFO and FAD are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of a REIT. Real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, but cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. We believe that by excluding the effect of historical cost depreciation, which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO and FAD facilitate like comparisons of operating performance between periods. Occasionally, the Company may exclude non-recurring items from FFO and FAD in order to allow investors, analysts and our management to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), means net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on the sale of real estate and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company’s FFO to that of other REITs.

We define FAD as FFO excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of lease inducement, effective interest income, deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation charges, capitalized interest and non-cash interest charges. GAAP requires rental revenues related to non-contingent leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. This method results in rental income in the early years of a lease that is higher than actual cash received, creating a straight-line rent receivable asset included in our consolidated balance sheet. At some point during the lease, depending on its terms, cash rent payments exceed the straight-line rent which results in the straight-line rent receivable asset decreasing to zero over the remainder of the lease term. Effective interest method, as required by GAAP, is a technique for calculating the actual interest rate for the term of a mortgage loan based on the initial origination value. Similar to the accounting methodology of straight-line rent, the actual interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate in the early years of the mortgage loan thus creating an effective interest receivable asset included in the interest receivable line item in our consolidated balance sheet and reduces down to zero when, at some point during the mortgage loan, the stated interest rate is higher than the actual interest rate. FAD is useful in analyzing the portion of cash flow that is available for distribution to stockholders. Investors, analysts and the Company utilize FAD as an indicator of common dividend potential. The FAD payout ratio, which represents annual distributions to common shareholders expressed as a percentage of FAD, facilitates the comparison of dividend coverage between REITs.

While the Company uses FFO and FAD as supplemental performance measures of our cash flow generated by operations and cash available for distribution to stockholders, such measures are not representative of cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income available to common stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD

The following table reconciles GAAP net income available to common stockholders to each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 17,470 $ 12,449 $ 94,871 $ 80,135 Add: Impairment loss from investments 3,036 5,500 3,977 5,500 Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,839 9,817 39,071 39,216 Add: Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures 138 — 758 — (Less)/Add: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net (44 ) 4,630 (44,117 ) (2,106 ) NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 30,439 32,396 94,560 122,745 Add: Non-recurring items — (2,111 )(1) 22,841 (1)(2) (1,535 )(3)(4) FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 30,439 $ 30,285 $ 117,401 $ 121,210 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 30,439 $ 32,396 $ 94,560 $ 122,745 Non-cash income: Less: straight-line rental income (77 ) (889 ) (1,778 ) (4,487 ) Add: amortization of lease costs 109 104 611 385 Add: Other non-cash expense — — 23,029 (2) 1,926 (3) Less: Effective interest income from mortgage loans (1,506 ) (1,481 ) (6,154 ) (5,842 ) Less: Deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures — — — (18 ) Net non-cash income (1,474 ) (2,266 ) 15,708 (8,036 ) Non-cash expense: Add: Non-cash compensation charges 1,781 1,627 7,012 6,565 Less: Capitalized interest — (167 ) (354 ) (608 ) Net non-cash expense 1,781 1,460 6,658 5,957 Funds available for distribution (FAD) 30,746 31,590 $ 116,926 $ 120,666 Less: Non-recurring income — (2,111 )(1) (373 )(1) (3,461 )(4) Funds available for distribution (FAD), excluding non-recurring items $ 30,746 $ 29,479 $ 116,553 $ 117,205 (1) Represents the gain from insurance proceeds related to previously sold properties. (2) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent related to Senior Lifestyle, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and another operator. (3) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent due to a lease termination and transition of two senior housing communities to a new operator. (4) Represents deferred rent repayment from an operator and (1) above NAREIT Basic FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 2.41 $ 3.10 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.78 $ 0.81 $ 2.41 $ 3.08 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 30,542 $ 32,489 $ 94,560 $ 123,136 Weighted average shares used to calculate NAREIT diluted FFO per share attributable to common stockholders 39,327 39,939 39,269 39,921 Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 30,542 $ 30,378 $ 117,823 $ 121,601 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FFO, excluding non-recurring items, per share attributable to common stockholders 39,327 39,939 39,438 39,921 Diluted FAD $ 30,849 $ 31,683 $ 117,348 $ 121,057 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD per share 39,327 39,939 39,438 39,921 Diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 30,849 $ 29,572 $ 116,975 $ 117,596 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items, per share 39,327 39,939 39,438 39,921

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (audited, amounts in thousands, except per share) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Investments: Land $ 127,774 $ 126,703 Buildings and improvements 1,324,227 1,295,899 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (349,643 ) (312,642 ) Operating real estate property, net 1,102,358 1,109,960 Properties held-for-sale, net of accumulated depreciation: 2020—$0; 2019—$35,113 — 26,856 Real property investments, net 1,102,358 1,136,816 Mortgage loans receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2020—$2,592; 2019—$2,560 257,251 254,099 Real estate investments, net 1,359,609 1,390,915 Notes receivable, net of loan loss reserve: 2020—$146; 2019—$181 14,465 17,927 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 11,340 19,003 Investments, net 1,385,414 1,427,845 Other assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,772 4,244 Debt issue costs related to bank borrowings 1,324 2,164 Interest receivable 32,746 26,586 Straight-line rent receivable 24,452 45,703 Lease incentives 2,462 2,552 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,316 5,115 Total assets $ 1,459,486 $ 1,514,209 LIABILITIES Bank borrowings $ 89,900 $ 93,900 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issue costs: 2020—$658; 2019—$812 559,482 599,488 Accrued interest 4,216 4,983 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,082 30,412 Total liabilities 683,680 728,783 EQUITY Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.01 par value; 60,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 2020—39,242; 2019—39,752 392 398 Capital in excess of par value 852,780 867,346 Cumulative net income 1,388,775 1,293,482 Cumulative distributions (1,474,545 ) (1,384,283 ) Total LTC Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 767,402 776,943 Non-controlling interests 8,404 8,483 Total equity 775,806 785,426 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,459,486 $ 1,514,209

