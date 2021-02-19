Incap increases its operating profit estimate for 2020

Incap Corporation estimates that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 106.5 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 12.6 million.

Previously the company estimated that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 105–107 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 10.5–11.5 million.

Incap’s Financial Statements Release for 2020 will be published on 24 February 2021.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.