 

Hibbett Sports Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings release before the market opens on March 5, 2021, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2938.  A replay of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2021, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21991660.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on March 5, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

About Hibbett Sports, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,067 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases by visiting www.hibbett.com. Purchases can be made online or by visiting their nearest store. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

