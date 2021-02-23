Intercept Appoints Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson to Its Board of Directors

Ms. Rosa-Bjorkeson has more than 25 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including executive leadership positions in corporate and product strategy, market development and operational execution. She is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Mesoblast Limited. Ms. Rosa-Bjorkeson has led multiple successful product launches, including Gilenya for multiple sclerosis at Novartis where she was Vice President and Head of its multiple sclerosis business unit, Vice President, Business Development and Licensing in the United States, and Country Head and President for Novartis Sweden. Prior to joining Mesoblast, Ms. Rosa-Bjorkeson served as Executive Vice President and President, Biosimilars, at Baxalta, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. She was also Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson to its Board of Directors as of April 1, 2021.

“Dagmar brings a wealth of insight and experience to the Intercept team and we are very pleased to welcome her to our Board,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “I’m looking forward to working with Dagmar during this pivotal year for the Company as we focus on enhancing our foundational PBC business, supporting our NASH regulatory process in the United States and Europe, and building our pipeline.”

“Intercept has a strong foundation, with differentiated science and commercial capabilities, and I believe the company has a unique opportunity to capitalize on its leadership position in progressive non-viral liver disease to deliver tremendous value for shareholders, the healthcare community and, most importantly, patients in need,” said Ms. Rosa-Bjorkeson.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.