 

Park Street Nordicom A/S – Share buyback program

Transactions during 15 February 2021 – 22 February 2021

On 19 October 2020, Park Street Nordicom A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 8/2020. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street Nordicom A/S will repurchase A shares of up to DKK 11.9m. The programme is taking place during the period from 19 October 2020 to 25 February 2021.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 February 2021 - 22 February 2021:


  Number of shares bought Average transaction price Number of transactions
Accumulated, last announcement 918,313   192
15 February 2021 - - -
16 February 2021 - - -
17 February 2021 - - -
18 February 2021 - - -
19 February 2021 - - -
22 February 2021 - - -
Total, 15 February 2021 - 22 February 2021 - - -
Accumulated under the programme 918,313   192

Details of transactions executed under the buyback program are enclosed.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03




