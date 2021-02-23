AXIS Re Welcomes Kavan Tucker as Sr. Underwriter, Mortgage

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Kavan Tucker to the AXIS Re Global Markets team as a Senior Mortgage Underwriter, effective March 1, 2021.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kavan Tucker to AXIS Re, Global Markets,” said Ann Haugh, Global Markets President for AXIS Re. “Kavan brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to AXIS Re with a background in mortgage as well as specialty, property, and ILS. His track record in specialty underwriting and experience in mortgage reinsurance will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to drive our strategy forward and further grow and build on this portfolio.”