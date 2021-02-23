AXIS Re Welcomes Kavan Tucker as Sr. Underwriter, Mortgage
AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Kavan Tucker to the AXIS Re Global Markets team as a Senior Mortgage Underwriter, effective March 1, 2021.
“We’re delighted to welcome Kavan Tucker to AXIS Re, Global Markets,” said Ann Haugh, Global Markets President for AXIS Re. “Kavan brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to AXIS Re with a background in mortgage as well as specialty, property, and ILS. His track record in specialty underwriting and experience in mortgage reinsurance will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to drive our strategy forward and further grow and build on this portfolio.”
In his new role, Mr. Tucker will be responsible for developing and maintaining a profitable Mortgage book of business, with a focus on U.S. Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSE) and Mortgage Insurer transactions, while also fostering key client and broker relationships. Mr. Tucker joins AXIS Re most recently from an ILS (re)insurance platform start-up and brings experience from companies such as AXA XL, AmTrust Financial and Flagstone Re. He will work from AXIS Re’s Bermuda office.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.
