 

ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 19:05  |  30   |   |   

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by Raymond James & Associates beginning 8:20 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:49 Uhr
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Bekommt die Aktie nun Schlagseite?
17.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium
09.02.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Aktie nach den Zahlen
03.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Record First Quarter Results; U.S. Consumer Sales Increase 147%, Hawthorne Sales Rise 71%
02.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Unveils Bright and Sunny Super Bowl Spot to Inspire Consumers to ‘Keep Growing’
29.01.21
Consumer Safety Advisory: ScottsMiracle-Gro Alerts Consumers of Potential Debris in Certain Soil Products; Launches Effort to Remove Existing Inventory for Michigan Retail Outlets
29.01.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Aktie vor den Zahlen
25.01.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment