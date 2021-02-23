JBG SMITH Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties and tenants can be found in our Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com . We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in that document.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $45.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders was $23.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common shareholders was $32.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $62.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

FFO attributable to common shareholders was $115.9 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common shareholders was $159.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Operating Portfolio Highlights

Annualized Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $288.2 million, compared to $291.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, at our share.

The operating commercial portfolio was 88.1% leased and 87.7% occupied as of December 31, 2020, compared to 88.4% and 85.3% as of September 30, 2020, at our share.

The operating multifamily portfolio was 86.5% leased and 81.1% occupied as of December 31, 2020, compared to 83.0% and 76.6% as of September 30, 2020, at our share.

We executed approximately 209,000 square feet of office leases at our share in the fourth quarter, comprising approximately 16,000 square feet of new leases and approximately 193,000 square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 7.4% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 7.6% rental rate increase on a cash basis. We executed approximately 812,000 square feet of office leases at our share during the year ended December 31, 2020, comprising approximately 105,000 square feet of new leases and approximately 707,000 square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 5.1% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 2.7% rental rate increase on a cash basis.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("SSNOI") at our share decreased 10.6% to $70.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $79.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. SSNOI at our share decreased 4.3% to $287.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $300.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. We believe the decreases in SSNOI were substantially all attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, including(i) lower occupancy, higher concessions, lower rents, higher operating costs, and an increase in uncollectable operating lease receivables at our multifamily properties, (ii) rent deferrals, an increase in uncollectable operating lease receivables and a decline in parking revenue at our commercial properties, and (iii) lower occupancy at the Crystal City Marriott. These declines were partially offset by the burn-off of rent abatement across our commercial portfolio.

During the fourth quarter, NOI for our operating portfolio decreased 13.1% to $71.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 25.3% to $58.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We believe NOI was negatively impacted by $15.1 million attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, comprising $3.7 million of reserves and rent deferrals for office and retail tenants, a $5.8 million decline in NOI in our same store multifamily assets, a $3.9 million decline in parking revenue, and a $1.7 million decline in NOI from the Crystal City Marriott. While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted these income streams in the short term, we expect many will respond favorably to a recovery in demand as the pandemic abates. We believe Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by $24.0 million attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the $15.1 million decline in NOI noted above and $8.9 million of straight-line rent reserves, partially offset by income associated with certain lease guarantees. The $3.7 million of reserves and rent deferrals for office and retail tenants that impacted NOI include (i) $2.1 million of rent deferrals, (ii) $1.8 million of rent deferrals from expected lease modifications, and (iii) $1.2 million of other reserves, partially offset by $1.4 million we collected from Parking Management Inc, a parking operator who filed for bankruptcy protection during the second quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter, we entered into rent deferral agreements with tenants totaling $2.1 million. Additionally, we recognized $1.8 million of credit losses for rent deferral agreements that are in negotiation. We believe the write-off of accounts receivable, rent deferrals and straight-line rent receivables this quarter, together with the write-offs and credit losses we took earlier during the year, covers substantially all of our at-risk office and retail tenants significantly impacted to date by the pandemic. These tenants include all co-working tenants and all retailers except for grocers, pharmacies, essential businesses and certain national credit tenants. Our financial results in future periods will not be negatively impacted by the collectability of rent deferrals from these tenants because we have fully written off the receivable balances. Revenue related to these executed or pending rent deferrals is not included in our fourth quarter NOI, Adjusted EBITDA or Core FFO.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RENT COLLECTION OFFICE RESIDENTIAL RETAIL % of Rent Collected (1) 98.6% 98.7% 72.6% Variance to Average 2019 Rent Collected (1.1%) (1.2%) (25.8%) $ Paid / $ Unpaid $90.5M / $1.3M $28.2M / $0.4M $6.9M / $2.6M

Excludes $0.6 million of deferred and abated rents, consisting of $0.1 million for office tenants and $0.5 million for retail tenants. Including these deferred rents and abatements, our rent collections for the fourth quarter of 2020 would have been 98.5% for office tenants and 69.1% for retail tenants. Our rent collections for January kept pace with our fourth quarter rent collections.

Development Portfolio Highlights

Under-Construction

As of December 31, 2020, there were two assets under construction (one commercial asset and one multifamily asset), consisting of approximately 274,000 square feet and 161 units, both at our share.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we completed 1770 Crystal Drive ahead of schedule and below budget.

Near-Term Development Pipeline

As of December 31, 2020, there were 10 near-term development pipeline assets consisting of 5.6 million square feet of estimated potential development density.

Future Development Pipeline

As of December 31, 2020, there were 29 future development pipeline assets consisting of 12.0 million square feet of estimated potential development density at our share, including the 2.1 million square feet held for sale to Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon").

Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenue from third-party real estate services, including reimbursements, was $30.1 million. Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in consolidated and unconsolidated real estate ventures, revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $14.1 million, primarily driven by $4.3 million of property management fees, $3.0 million of development fees, $2.3 million of asset management fees, $2.0 million of leasing fees and $1.6 million of other service revenue.

Balance Sheet

We had $2.0 billion of debt ($2.4 billion including our share of debt of unconsolidated real estate ventures) as of December 31, 2020. Of the $2.4 billion of debt at our share, approximately 59% was fixed-rate, and rate caps were in place for approximately 81% of our variable rate debt.

The weighted average interest rate of our debt at share was 3.18% as of December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, our total enterprise value was approximately $6.7 billion, comprising 145.6 million common shares and units valued at $4.6 billion and debt (net of premium / (discount) and deferred financing costs) at our share of $2.4 billion, less cash and cash equivalents at our share of $241.1 million.

As of December 31, 2020, we had $225.6 million of cash and cash equivalents ($241.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at our share), and $998.5 million of capacity under our credit facility.

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 9.2x and our Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value was 32.0% as of December 31, 2020. On a trailing 12-month basis, our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 8.4x as of December 31, 2020. Adjusting for the impact of COVID-19, we believe our Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA would have been 6.5x.

Investing and Financing Activities

Acquired a 1.4-acre future development parcel in National Landing, which was formerly occupied by the Americana Hotel, and three other parcels for an aggregate total of $65.0 million. $47.3 million was allocated to the former Americana Hotel site, of which $20.0 million has been deferred until the earlier of the approval of certain entitlements or January 1, 2023, and $17.7 million was allocated to the other three parcels. The former Americana Hotel site has the potential to accommodate up to approximately 550,000 square feet of new development density and is located directly across the street from Amazon’s future headquarters.

Repaid the mortgage payable collateralized by WestEnd25 with a principal balance of $94.7 million.

Repurchased and retired 0.9 million common shares for $25.2 million, an average purchase price of $27.41 per share.

Recognized a gain of $0.8 million from the sale of Pickett Industrial Park by our unconsolidated real estate venture.

Dividends

On December 16, 2020, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and "Annualized NOI" are non-GAAP financial measures management uses to assess a segment's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only property related revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other operating revenue, net of free rent and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent, if applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments, including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and amortization of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease intangibles. Management uses NOI as a supplemental performance measure for our assets and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of NOI as a measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define these measures differently. We believe that to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in our financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make distributions. Annualized NOI, for all assets except Crystal City Marriott, represents NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Due to seasonality in the hospitality business, annualized NOI for Crystal City Marriott represents the trailing 12‑month NOI as of December 31, 2020. Management believes Annualized NOI provides useful information in understanding our financial performance over a 12‑month period, however, investors and other users are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12‑month period will depend on a number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy, insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings release. There can be no assurance that the annualized NOI shown will reflect our actual results of operations over any 12‑month period.

"Non-same store" refers to all operating assets excluded from the same store pool.

"Same store" refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, except for assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared.

Definitions

"GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

"In-service" refers to commercial or multifamily assets that are at or above 90% leased or have been operating and collecting rent for more than 12 months as of December 31, 2020.

"Formation Transaction" refers collectively to the spin-off on July 17, 2017 of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, DC segment, which operated as Vornado / Charles E. Smith, and the acquisition of the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies.

"JBG Legacy Funds" refers to the legacy funds formerly organized by The JBG Companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

in thousands December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,391,472 $ 1,240,455 Buildings and improvements 4,341,103 3,880,973 Construction in progress, including land 268,056 654,091 6,000,631 5,775,519 Less accumulated depreciation (1,232,690) (1,119,571) Real estate, net 4,767,941 4,655,948 Cash and cash equivalents 225,600 126,413 Restricted cash 37,736 16,103 Tenant and other receivables 55,903 52,941 Deferred rent receivable 170,547 169,721 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 461,369 543,026 Other assets, net 286,575 253,687 Assets held for sale 73,876 168,412 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,079,547 $ 5,986,251 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,593,738 $ 1,125,777 Revolving credit facility — 200,000 Unsecured term loans, net 397,979 297,295 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103,102 157,702 Other liabilities, net 247,774 206,042 Total liabilities 2,342,593 1,986,816 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 530,748 612,758 Total equity 3,206,206 3,386,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 6,079,547 $ 5,986,251

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Property rental $ 104,439 $ 127,571 $ 458,958 $ 493,273 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 30,069 29,121 113,939 120,886 Other revenue 14,121 8,185 29,826 33,611 Total revenue 148,629 164,877 602,723 647,770 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 64,170 50,004 221,756 191,580 Property operating 39,758 37,535 145,625 137,622 Real estate taxes 17,536 18,252 70,958 70,493 General and administrative: Corporate and other 9,156 11,934 46,634 46,822 Third-party real estate services 28,569 26,910 114,829 113,495 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 6,246 11,959 31,678 42,162 Transaction and other costs 1,144 13,307 8,670 23,235 Total expenses 166,579 169,901 640,150 625,409 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Loss from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (3,194) (2,042) (20,336) (1,395) Interest and other income (loss), net (1,646) 3,022 (625) 5,385 Interest expense (17,661) (11,831) (62,321) (52,695) Gain on sale of real estate — 57,870 59,477 104,991 Loss on extinguishment of debt (29) (3,916) (62) (5,805) Impairment loss (10,232) — (10,232) — Total other income (expense) (32,762) 43,103 (34,099) 50,481 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (50,712) 38,079 (71,526) 72,842 Income tax benefit 544 613 4,265 1,302 NET INCOME (LOSS) (50,168) 38,692 (67,261) 74,144 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,513 (4,302) 4,958 (8,573) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (45,655) $ 34,390 $ (62,303) $ 65,571 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.36) $ 0.25 $ (0.49) $ 0.48 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 132,042 134,129 133,451 130,687

EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

dollars in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (50,168) $ 38,692 $ (67,261) $ 74,144 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,170 50,004 221,756 191,580 Interest expense (1) 17,661 11,831 62,321 52,695 Income tax benefit (544) (613) (4,265) (1,302) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 10,072 10,050 41,588 36,877 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures (2) (2) (9) (7) EBITDA $ 41,189 $ 109,962 $ 254,130 $ 353,987 Gain on sale of real estate — (57,870) (59,477) (104,991) (Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated real estate assets (826) — 2,126 (335) Real estate impairment loss (2) 7,805 — 7,805 — Impairment of investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (3) — — 6,522 — EBITDAre $ 48,168 $ 52,092 $ 211,106 $ 248,661 Transaction and other costs (4) 1,144 13,307 8,670 23,235 Impairment loss (2) 2,427 — 2,427 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 29 3,916 62 5,805 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 6,246 11,959 31,678 42,162 Losses and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (5) (152) (518) (459) (7,356) Lease liability adjustments — (1,829) — 162 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 90 (1,345) 1,555 (1,345) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,952 $ 77,582 $ 255,039 $ 311,324 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (6) 9.2 x 5.8 x 8.4 x 5.8 x December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (7) $ 1,985,061 $ 1,620,001 Unconsolidated indebtedness (7) 395,550 329,056 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,380,611 1,949,057 Less: cash and cash equivalents 241,066 136,200 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 2,139,545 $ 1,812,857

Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to common limited partnership units ("OP Units").

Interest expense includes the amortization of deferred financing costs and the ineffective portion of any interest rate swaps or caps, net of capitalized interest. In connection with the preparation and review of our 2020 annual financial statements, we determined that a commercial asset was impaired due to a decline in the fair value of the asset and recorded an impairment loss of $10.2 million, of which $7.8 million related to real estate. The remaining $2.4 million of the impairment loss was attributable to the right-of-use asset associated with the property’s ground lease. During the second quarter of 2020, we determined that our investment in the venture that owns The Marriott Wardman Park hotel was impaired due to a decline in the fair value of the underlying asset and recorded an impairment loss of $6.5 million, which reduced the net book value of our investment to zero, and we suspended equity loss recognition for the venture after June 30, 2020. On October 1, 2020, we transferred our interest in this venture to our former venture partner. Includes demolition costs, integration and severance costs, pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment of $4.0 million to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that acquires and owns affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we received distributions of $6.4 million from 1101 17th Street. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA is annualized by multiplying by four calculated using the Net Debt below. Adjusting for the impact of COVID-19, we believe our net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA would have been 6.5x for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO and Core FFO Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (45,655) $ 34,390 $ (62,303) $ 65,571 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,513) 4,302 (4,958) 8,573 Net income (loss) (50,168) 38,692 (67,261) 74,144 Gain on sale of real estate — (57,870) (59,477) (104,991) (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated real estate ventures (826) — 2,126 (335) Real estate depreciation and amortization 61,865 47,001 211,455 180,508 Real estate impairment loss (1) 7,805 — 7,805 — Impairment of investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (2) — — 6,522 — Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 7,219 6,407 28,949 20,577 FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures (2) (2) (9) (7) FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 25,893 $ 34,228 $ 130,110 $ 169,896 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2,810) (3,804) (14,163) (19,306) FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 23,083 $ 30,424 $ 115,947 $ 150,590 FFO attributable to OP Units $ 25,893 $ 34,228 $ 130,110 $ 169,896 Transaction and other costs, net of tax (3) 1,071 11,725 8,247 21,139 Impairment loss (1) 2,427 — 2,427 — Loss from mark-to-market on derivative instruments 11 — 184 50 Loss on extinguishment of debt 29 3,916 62 5,805 Losses and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (4) (152) (518) (459) (7,356) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 6,246 11,959 31,678 42,162 Lease liability adjustments — (1,829) — 162 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,073 1,288 4,360 5,150 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 36 (1,407) 1,884 100 Core FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 36,634 $ 59,362 $ 178,493 $ 237,108 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,976) (6,598) (19,433) (26,895) Core FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 32,658 $ 52,764 $ 159,060 $ 210,213 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.87 $ 1.15 Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 $ 1.61 Weighted average shares - diluted (FFO and Core FFO) 132,628 134,129 134,022 130,687

See footnotes under table below.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FAD Core FFO attributable to OP Units $ 36,634 $ 59,362 $ 178,493 $ 237,108 Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (5) (15,284) (27,689) (49,373) (84,934) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (6) 15,433 (8,464) 5,535 (34,359) Third-party lease liability assumption payments (836) (1,450) (3,860) (5,182) Share-based compensation expense 6,496 5,512 33,625 22,665 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,059 671 3,183 3,217 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 1,265 (386) (2,615) (2,820) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 829 1,234 4,300 3,987 FAD available to OP Units (A) $ 45,596 $ 28,790 $ 169,288 $ 139,682 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (7) (B) $ 33,362 $ 34,011 $ 135,086 $ 133,307 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (8) 73.2 % 118.1 % 79.8 % 95.4 % Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 6,325 $ 11,748 $ 18,520 $ 31,495 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 186 561 1,022 1,340 Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 8,773 13,426 28,108 48,651 Share of second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures — 1,954 1,723 3,448 Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 15,284 27,689 49,373 84,934 Non-recurring capital expenditures 6,380 16,410 23,647 36,967 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 160 488 554 602 First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 8,910 20,057 36,643 51,751 Share of first-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 747 2,672 2,408 3,831 Non-recurring capital expenditures 16,197 39,627 63,252 93,151 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 31,481 $ 67,316 $ 112,625 $ 178,085

In connection with the preparation and review of our 2020 annual financial statements, we determined that a commercial asset was impaired due to a decline in the fair value of the asset and recorded an impairment loss of $10.2 million, of which $7.8 million related to real estate. The remaining $2.4 million of the impairment loss was attributable to the right-of-use asset associated with the property’s ground lease. During the second quarter of 2020, we determined that our investment in the venture that owns The Marriott Wardman Park hotel was impaired due to a decline in the fair value of the underlying asset and recorded an impairment loss of $6.5 million, which reduced the net book value of our investment to zero, and we suspended equity loss recognition for the venture after June 30, 2020. On October 1, 2020, we transferred our interest in this venture to our former venture partner. Includes demolition costs, integration and severance costs, pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment of $4.0 million to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that acquires and owns affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we received distributions of $6.4 million from 1101 17th Street. Includes amounts, at JBG SMITH Share, related to unconsolidated real estate ventures. Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. The distribution for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes a special dividend of $0.10 per common share that was paid in January 2019. The quarterly FAD payout ratio is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations. Q4 2019 was impacted by increases in recurring capital expenditures, which was consistent with historical seasonality trends.

NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

dollars in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (45,655) $ 34,390 $ (62,303) $ 65,571 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 64,170 50,004 221,756 191,580 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 9,156 11,934 46,634 46,822 Third-party real estate services 28,569 26,910 114,829 113,495 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 6,246 11,959 31,678 42,162 Transaction and other costs 1,144 13,307 8,670 23,235 Interest expense 17,661 11,831 62,321 52,695 Loss on extinguishment of debt 29 3,916 62 5,805 Impairment loss 10,232 — 10,232 — Income tax benefit (544) (613) (4,265) (1,302) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,513) 4,302 (4,958) 8,573 Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements revenue 30,069 29,121 113,939 120,886 Other revenue 9,934 1,686 15,372 7,638 Loss from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (3,194) (2,042) (20,336) (1,395) Interest and other income (loss), net (1,646) 3,022 (625) 5,385 Gain on sale of real estate — 57,870 59,477 104,991 Consolidated NOI 51,332 78,283 256,829 311,131 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 7,521 6,052 27,693 21,797 Non-cash rent adjustments (1) 15,433 (8,465) 5,535 (34,359) Other adjustments (2) (3,284) 3,913 6,058 13,979 Total adjustments 19,670 1,500 39,286 1,417 NOI $ 71,002 $ 79,783 $ 296,115 $ 312,548 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (3) (801) (2,817) (5,789) (7,013) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 71,803 $ 82,600 $ 301,904 $ 319,561 Non-same store NOI (4) 1,174 3,635 14,028 18,706 Same store NOI (5) $ 70,629 $ 78,965 $ 287,876 $ 300,855 Change in same store NOI (10.6) % (4.3) % Number of properties in same store pool 54 52

Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and allocated corporate general and administrative expenses to operating properties. Includes the results of our under-construction assets, and near-term and future development pipelines. Includes the results of properties that were not in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared except for properties that are being phased out of service for future development.

