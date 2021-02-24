Iron Mountain Enters Into an Agreement to Expand Data Center Footprint to India With Joint Venture With Web Werks, Entering Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with Web Werks, one of India’s top colocation data center providers. Iron Mountain expects to invest $150 million over the next two years, and anticipates being the majority investor in the venture after the investment period. The first phase of the transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.

Web Werks operates three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers, in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR. This investment enables Web Werks to immediately expand its operations in its three existing markets and subsequently expand into Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Iron Mountain Data Centers is making this investment to support its existing hyperscale, network, content and enterprise customers looking to expand and scale in the rapidly growing pan-India region.