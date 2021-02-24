Hunter Technology Capitalizing on FinFabrik Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the integration and development of its FinFabrik core assets.

On December 31, 2020, Hunter acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong for consideration of USD $11,149,182, paid in cash and common shares of Hunter, for the purpose of utilizing FinFabrik assets to accelerate the development to commercialization of its OilEx and OilExchange platforms. For additional information regarding FinFabrik or the transaction, please see Hunter’s news release dated December 14, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com .