 

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CAPITALIZING ON FINFABRIK ASSETS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the integration and development of its FinFabrik core assets.

On December 31, 2020, Hunter acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong for consideration of USD $11,149,182, paid in cash and common shares of Hunter, for the purpose of utilizing FinFabrik assets to accelerate the development to commercialization of its OilEx and OilExchange platforms. For additional information regarding FinFabrik or the transaction, please see Hunter’s news release dated December 14, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com

FinFabrik's assets included three robust core technology platforms designed for institutions and industry professionals:

  • CrossPool - a security token platform designed for financial institutions to digitally structure, issue, transact and manage assets. Built on a proprietary DLT infrastructure, CrossPool combines r3 Corda and Hyperledger Indy.  Key features for institutions include client onboarding and digital identity management, asset issuance (token creation), publishing and transaction execution.
  • XP Invest - an online trading platform tailored for use by token issuers, XP Invest was designed to allow investors to utilize their bitcoin holdings to access global markets including equities (Nasdaq 100) and commodities (oil, coffee). The platform is intended for sophisticated users, offering advanced front-end trading functionalities with extensive risk management and position hedging capabilities on the back-end.  Key features include live price feed and quote of synthetic pairs, price charts, order books, liquidity ladders, order capture, pre-trade checks and position keeping.
  • CryptoFabrik - a cryptocurrency brokerage platform that was tailored for White Label usage by institutions and professionals for cryptocurrency trading.  CryptoFabrik was designed to aggregate liquidity across multiple exchanges and ensures best execution of trades by utilizing smart order routing and execution algorithms.  Key trading functionality includes comprehensive price charts for technical analysis, balances and buying power management, aggregated order books and deep market liquidity ladders, order pad with predicted algorithmic execution price, smart order routing and execution, order status management and trade history reporting.

In addition to developing and deploying Hunter’s OilEx and OilExchange platforms, the Company is continuing its efforts to refine and market the FinFabrik CrossPool, XP Invest and CryptoFabrik products.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CAPITALIZING ON FINFABRIK ASSETS VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:17 Uhr
Hunter Technology profitiert von FinFabrik Assets
13:00 Uhr
Hunter Technology Capitalizing on FinFabrik Assets
20.02.21
KRYPTO und ÖL - GENIALE COMBO: Es braucht nur diese Aktie, um an ZWEI großen MEGATRENDS zu profitieren!
15.02.21
Hunter Technology steigt mit „OilExchange“ ins Big-Data-Geschäft ein
15.02.21
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
15.02.21
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY MOVES INTO BIG DATA WITH OILEXCHANGE
12.02.21
JUBEL-ORGIE bei den Kryptos: Reddit Community erwartet BB-SQUEEZE bei dieser Aktie! STRONG BUY
09.02.21
Hunter Technology auf dem Weg zur Einführung Von OilEx
09.02.21
Hunter Technology on Track for OilEx Product Launch
09.02.21
Zwei Megatrends in einer Aktie: WELTNEUHEIT: Setzen Sie jetzt auf eine der spektakulärsten ROHSTOFF - BLOCKCHAIN Storys der Welt!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
57
Hunter - eine interessante Option ?