HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CAPITALIZING ON FINFABRIK ASSETS
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the integration and development of its FinFabrik core assets.
On December 31, 2020, Hunter acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong for consideration of USD $11,149,182, paid in cash and common shares of Hunter, for the purpose of utilizing FinFabrik assets to accelerate the development to commercialization of its OilEx and OilExchange platforms. For additional information regarding FinFabrik or the transaction, please see Hunter’s news release dated December 14, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.
FinFabrik's assets included three robust core technology platforms designed for institutions and industry professionals:
- CrossPool - a security token platform designed for financial institutions to digitally structure, issue, transact and manage assets. Built on a proprietary DLT infrastructure, CrossPool combines r3 Corda and Hyperledger Indy. Key features for institutions include client onboarding and digital identity management, asset issuance (token creation), publishing and transaction execution.
- XP Invest - an online trading platform tailored for use by token issuers, XP Invest was designed to allow investors to utilize their bitcoin holdings to access global markets including equities (Nasdaq 100) and commodities (oil, coffee). The platform is intended for sophisticated users, offering advanced front-end trading functionalities with extensive risk management and position hedging capabilities on the back-end. Key features include live price feed and quote of synthetic pairs, price charts, order books, liquidity ladders, order capture, pre-trade checks and position keeping.
- CryptoFabrik - a cryptocurrency brokerage platform that was tailored for White Label usage by institutions and professionals for cryptocurrency trading. CryptoFabrik was designed to aggregate liquidity across multiple exchanges and ensures best execution of trades by utilizing smart order routing and execution algorithms. Key trading functionality includes comprehensive price charts for technical analysis, balances and buying power management, aggregated order books and deep market liquidity ladders, order pad with predicted algorithmic execution price, smart order routing and execution, order status management and trade history reporting.
In addition to developing and deploying Hunter’s OilEx and OilExchange platforms, the Company is continuing its efforts to refine and market the FinFabrik CrossPool, XP Invest and CryptoFabrik products.
