 

Clubhouse Media Group Expands into Vegas Market with Launch of “Society Las Vegas” 10K Sq. Ft. Las Vegas Content Mansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce the official launch of its newest major content house, “Society Las Vegas,” a luxurious 10,000-square-foot mansion optimally located in central Las Vegas.

“Society Las Vegas is destined for greatness,” commented Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media Group. “The mansion is stunning and sits right in the heart of Vegas. We already have talented influencers in the house gaining rapid traction, and we are actively working to dramatically expand that traction through collaborative activity with heavily followed top influencers at other Clubhouse locations as well as the coming addition of new stars to the permanent roster at Society Las Vegas.”

Society Las Vegas launched in early February and its influencers have already courted a large aggregate following on both TikTok and Instagram. Top influencers from Just a House and Clubhouse BH have already visited the Las Vegas location multiple times in recent weeks to collaborate with the goal of further expanding social media reach across all platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Clubhouse App, and Snapchat.

The Company is also preparing to add established star influencers to the new location over the very near term and is actively looking for additional properties in Las Vegas to further expand its presence in the Neon Capital.

Young added, “We believe expanding into the Vegas market will represent a powerful catalyst for growth because it diversifies our reach into the 21-plus age bracket and engages followers with higher average household income levels, which complements our current influencer end-market footprint and gives us access to a fresh field of valuable branding opportunities.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clubhouse Media Group Expands into Vegas Market with Launch of “Society Las Vegas” 10K Sq. Ft. Las Vegas Content Mansion LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Clubhouse Media Group Inks Exclusive Deal with Austin Mahone, Bringing Superstar Singer/Songwriter into the Clubhouse Media Influencer Ecosystem
08.02.21
Clubhouse Media Group Closes Acquisition of Magiclytics
02.02.21
Clubhouse Media Group Issues Shareholder Letter on Recent Events and the Exciting Road Ahead
26.01.21
Clubhouse Media Group Surpasses 1 Billion Impressions Per Month Milestone as Influencer Reach Continues to Grow