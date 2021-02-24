Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrienâ€™s CFO, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Senior Vice President of North American Operations, will be speaking at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Companyâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.