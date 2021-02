Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s CFO, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Senior Vice President of North American Operations, will be speaking at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.