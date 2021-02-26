 

Greg Scheu Appointed to nVent Board of Directors

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, announced today that Greg Scheu has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 26, 2021.

Scheu is the retired President of the Americas region and Head of Group Service and Business Integration of ABB, Inc., a subsidiary of leading global technology company ABB Ltd. He served as a member of ABB Ltd.’s Executive Committee. Following his retirement from ABB in 2019, Mr. Scheu founded StratPro Partners, a consulting and advisory practice, and he is a senior advisor at Lindsay Goldberg, a private equity firm.

“Greg brings to our Board extensive industry and mergers and acquisitions experience. His leadership and knowledge of the electrical industry will complement and further strengthen our Board,” said nVent CEO Beth Wozniak.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

