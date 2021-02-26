Colliers ranked among top three commercial real estate brands by Lipsey survey

Ranking reaffirms Colliers’ commitment to leading the industry

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth straight year, leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global commercial real estate brands by The Lipsey Company in its survey of industry professionals. Colliers’ ranking reaffirms the company’s commitment to strengthening its global platform and industry leadership.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our ongoing exceptional service and expertise. This year’s recognition is particularly meaningful as we refreshed our visual identity as part of our global brand strategy to maximize our established equity and shape our industry presence,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. “At Colliers, our success would not be possible without our enterprising professionals and we thank them for their outstanding work.”