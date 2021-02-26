 

Colliers ranked among top three commercial real estate brands by Lipsey survey

Ranking reaffirms Colliers’ commitment to leading the industry

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth straight year, leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global commercial real estate brands by The Lipsey Company in its survey of industry professionals. Colliers’ ranking reaffirms the company’s commitment to strengthening its global platform and industry leadership.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our ongoing exceptional service and expertise. This year’s recognition is particularly meaningful as we refreshed our visual identity as part of our global brand strategy to maximize our established equity and shape our industry presence,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. “At Colliers, our success would not be possible without our enterprising professionals and we thank them for their outstanding work.”

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Celebrating its 20th year, the survey uses a combination of ballots, phone interviews and focus groups to establish its rankings. View the full 2021 survey results here.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402




