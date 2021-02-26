AFARAK GROUP PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2020
13:30 London, 15:30 Helsinki, 26 February 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP PLC: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2020
Afarak Group has restated its figures for H1 2020 and 2019 due to the loss of control and the end of the consolidation of Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd. Afarak Group reclassified Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd’s previously reported income statement figures as discontinued operations. There is no change to the previously reported balance sheet figures.
|H2/20
|
H2/19
Restated
|FY2020
|
FY2019
Restated
|Revenue
|EUR million
|24.3
|42.6
|59.8
|97.9
|EBITDA
|EUR million
|-3.7
|-4.9
|-4.1
|-5.4
|EBIT
|EUR million
|-13.0
|-6.9
|-14.7
|-9.1
|Earnings before taxes
|EUR million
|-14.9
|-10.1
|-19.0
|-5.8
|Profit from continuing operations
|EUR million
|-13.3
|-9.6
|-17.9
|-6.1
|Profit from discontinued operations
|EUR million
|17.6
|-20.1
|6.1
|-52.8
|Profit for the period
|EUR million
|4.4
|-29.7
|-11.8
|-58.9
|Earnings per share
|EUR
|0.02
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-0.23
|EBITDA margin
|%
|-15.2
|-11.6
|-6.8
|-5.5
|EBIT margin
|%
|-53.7
|-16.1
|-24.7
|-9.2
|Earnings margin
|%
|-61.5
|-23.8
|-31.8
|-5.9
|Personnel (end of period)
|621
|905
|621
|905
SECOND HALF 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
