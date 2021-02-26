 

Equitable Commits to New York City; Looks to the Future With Strength and Confidence

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), reaffirmed its commitment to New York City by signing a 15-year lease establishing 1345 Avenue of the Americas as its new corporate headquarters in 2024.

Today’s announcement represents a significant step for the company as an independent, U.S.-based organization focused on helping its 2.8 million clients secure their financial well-being. Equitable has a rich history in New York City dating back to 1859 when it was established as the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States. The move to 1345 Avenue of the Americas will enable the company to develop innovative and inspiring workspaces leveraging the latest technology to embrace a hybrid approach for physical and virtual collaboration.

“Equitable’s own history runs parallel to that of New York City. For more than 160 years, we’ve weathered many storms together including worlds wars, the Great Depression, 9/11 and now the COVID-19 pandemic. But through these challenging times, we also have witnessed the best of humanity and are proud to stand with New Yorkers and call this city our home,” said Mark Pearson, CEO of Equitable. “Our new headquarters presents us with a significant opportunity to reimagine the future of how we work and collaborate, as we continue to serve clients for generations to come.”

Throughout the decades, Equitable has called several iconic New York City buildings its home. One of Equitable's most notable locations was 120 Broadway, New York’s first office building to have elevators, which it occupied from 1870-1912 and again from 1915-1924. A fire in January of 1912 forced Equitable to temporarily move, but not without a stained-glass window of Athena, Greek goddess of courage, strength and wisdom represented in the company’s logo, which survived the fire and remains on display today. Mosaics with the Equitable name are still embedded in tiled walls of the subway stop near 120 Broadway in New York City.

Today, Equitable has more than 2,000 employees and financial professionals1 in the state of New York with office and branch locations in Binghamton, Buffalo, Clifton Park, Long Island, New York City, Rochester and Syracuse.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “Equitable knows what we all know -- New Yorkers do not give up when faced with huge challenges and despite these challenges, the future will be bright in New York State. I am glad that Equitable, which was founded in New York City over 160 years ago, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to New York State.”

