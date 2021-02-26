 

A Fairytale Partnership – Animation Projects Announced by Big Screen Entertainment Group, The Princess Network and Animation Renaissance

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is developing a variety of animation projects with its new production partner The Princess Network and fast rising studio, Animation Renaissance.

The new projects will be fairytale themed and utilize the innovative work and cutting-edge technology on which boutique studio Animation Renaissance has built its growing reputation.

First into production is a feature film with a fresh take on Cinderella, and the as-yet-untitled movie will be co-directed by Catherine Taylor and Kimberley Kates.

Internationally renowned director, Catherine Taylor is one of the most exciting emerging talents in directing. She has been championed on her rise to success by the new talent programs of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). She has shot fashion films for stylish brands like Tom Ford and Stella McCartney in addition to winning acclaim for her feature films and music videos.

Kimberley Kates is the Chief Executive of Big Screen and has spearheaded the public company’s recent further expansion into streaming, content creation and acquisitions. This is Big Screen’s first animated production in association with its newest partner, elegant lifestyle brand, The Princess Network (www.theprincess.network).

“It is going to be amazing to share this wonderful opportunity to create some animation magic and inspiring visuals together,” said Richard Culver, owner and managing director of Thailand-based Animation Renaissance.

Thousands of variations of the Cinderella story have been told around the world over centuries, but the timeless constant theme of a young woman rising above her circumstances remains as relevant today as ever.

About Animation Renaissance:
An animation studio located in Thailand, run by film director, Richard Culver. Animation Renaissance is known for its stunning visuals and its unique creative talent of artists that sets itself apart from other studios by being innovative, original and always on the cutting edge of technology.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG):
Beverly Hills-based Big Screen Entertainment Group is a 16-year-old production and distribution company that continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in the current fast-changing media landscape.

