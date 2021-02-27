Ultra Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the exploration of the Company’s Argentine and Ontario properties and for general working capital purposes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (“ ULT ” or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: ULT ) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.11 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of one year from closing of the private placement provided that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than Cdn $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice to the holders of the warrants that the warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than ten (10) business days from the date notice is given. Finders fees may be payable with respect to a portion of the placement.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain directors and officers may participate in the Private Placement. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities to be issued under the Private Placement nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report will be filed less than 21 days before the closing date of the transactions contemplated by this news release. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

The Private Placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Kiki Smith”

Kiki Smith, CFO

About Ultra Resources Inc.

Ultra Resources is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of gold, copper and lithium assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, and hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

