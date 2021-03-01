 

DGAP-News Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 11:50  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Personnel
Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker (news with additional features)

01.03.2021 / 11:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker

Luxembourg, 1 March 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, is pleased to welcome Wim Van Acker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In this role, he will oversee the Group's financial strategy through capital structure optimisation, management of financial resources, taxation and risk, and efficient capital utilisation. Located at Armacell's global headquarters in Luxembourg, he will report directly to Patrick Mathieu, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Armacell Group.

"I am delighted to welcome Wim to the Armacell family and I am confident that his experience will help further the company's growth", commented Mathieu. "He is a seasoned CFO and senior leader who brings 20+ years of extensive management know-how to Armacell."

Over the past five years, Van Acker was Group CFO of Deceuninck, a publicly listed company and global manufacturer of profiles for windows and doors. His previous experience includes various finance positions in private equity-owned companies such as Vitalo Group, a leading manufacturer of plastic parts, and Balta Group, an international producer of carpets and rugs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Armacell, a truly global leader in advanced material technologies and energy efficiency around the world," said Van Acker. "I look forward to helping take Armacell to the next level as we drive profitable growth opportunities and develop value-generating solutions delivering practical benefits in many areas of people's everyday lives."

"I also wanted to thank Déborah Hutschemackers, Armacell's General Manager Group Controlling who served as interim CFO from 30 September 2020 to 28 February 2021, for supporting the company and the Management Board in this interim period," concluded Mathieu.

Fluent in Dutch, English and French, Van Acker holds a Master's degree in Commercial Engineering from the University of Leuven, Belgium and an MBA from Cornell University, USA.

-ends-

About Armacell

As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams,
Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With 3,135 employees and 24 production plants in 16 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 644 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 134 million in 2019. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next-generation aerogel blanket technology.

For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com

Media & Investor Contact

Tom Anen
Director Corporate Communications
+352 2484 9828
press@armacell.com

Additional features:

File: Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker

01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1171957  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171957&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Personnel Armacell welcomes new CFO Wim Van Acker (news with additional features) 01.03.2021 / 11:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Armacell welcomes new CFO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein