Aehr Receives FOX-XP Multi-Wafer Test & Burn-in Solution Order as Silicon Photonics Customer Makes Transition to Volume Production

FREMONT, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received an order totaling over $1.4 million from an existing customer for a FOX-XPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system and multiple WaferPak Contactors to perform volume production qualification of the customers’ high performance silicon photonics devices. The total FOX solution is expected to ship prior to the end of Aehr’s current fiscal year ending May 31, 2021.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “This customer is a major supplier of fiber optic transceivers in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market and is moving to silicon photonics integration to address higher performance and lower cost needs of the market. We are delighted to see them transition from our FOX-NP system for initial production burn-in and stabilization of their high-performance silicon photonic devices to using our production FOX-XP system to meet their high-volume production forecast. The DCI market includes DCI-Long Haul from city to city, DCI-Metro from Data Center to Data Center within a city, and DCI-Campus/Edge for high bandwidth transmission between multiple data centers within a campus or used to connect regional, distributed data centers. The five year cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of the DCI market is expected to grow at over 55% from 2019 to 2023 alone according to Cignal AI. This is now our sixth customer in the silicon photonics space that is using our FOX platform for qualification and production.

“This is a 100% production test application, so unlike a sampling burn-in process step, this customer is using the FOX system to stabilize each device as a critical production process step, and will need incremental capacity for FOX systems and WaferPaks with each increment in their volume production forecast. Our high volume, high power production FOX-XP system is capable of testing up to 9 high-power wafers in parallel to meet their production needs. With up to 2,000 watts of power per wafer, and the ability to test thousands of individual devices in parallel with our WaferPak full wafer contactor, the FOX-XP solution can test all devices on each wafer in parallel in a single touchdown. The FOX-XP is 100% compatible with our dual-wafer FOX-NP and proprietary WaferPaks, which allow our customers to make a very simple transition between initial qualification and low volume production to high volume production.