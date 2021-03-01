 

DGAP-News Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 13:58  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

01.03.2021 / 13:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dettingen/Paris, March 1, 2021

Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

  • New company, jointly owned by ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium, ready to supply fuel cell stacks and components for broad range of applications
  • Initial annual production capacity of up to 10,000 stacks already available
  • In parallel, Plastic Omnium takes ownership of ElringKlinger's subsidiary for integrated hydrogen systems to complement its global hydrogen strategy

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, the joint venture of ElringKlinger (60%) and Plastic Omnium (40%), is now ready to start operations, having implemented all contractual arrangements and been granted the necessary antitrust approvals. The newly created company offers best-in-class and cost-competitive fuel cell stacks and components for a broad range of applications. Initially, the company will focus on commercial vehicles and buses and then on passenger cars. Special vehicles, trains, and ships are also fields of the growth potential.

Commenting on EKPO's launch, the two CEOs of the parent groups, Dr. Stefan Wolf and Laurent Favre, said, "We are pleased that business is now underway. We see tremendous market potential ahead of us and are determined to achieve our revenue target of EUR 700 million to EUR 1 billion in 2030. Our commercial pipeline is very strong and production capacity is in place. In addition, we can build on compelling technology, centered around high power density, in our efforts to translate our joint vision into reality. By successfully establishing fuel cell drives, we make our contribution on the road to emission-free mobility."

The company site in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, is already able to produce up to 10,000 fuel cell stacks per year according to automotive industrial standards as well as key components of a stack, such as bipolar plates or media modules. In the coming years, EKPO will drive investments for accelerating innovation, extending the commercial pipeline, and increasing production capacity, with the aim to achieve a market share of 10 to 15% in 2030.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ElringKlingerAG - eine gute Anlage?

Diskussion: ElringKlinger „Elring – Das Original“
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies 01.03.2021 / 13:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dettingen/Paris, March 1, 2021 Launch of EKPO Fuel Cell …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Startschuss für EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (deutsch)
13:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: Startschuss für EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies
25.02.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt ELRINGKLINGER AG auf 'Verkaufen'
24.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Aussagen von Fed-Chef Powell beruhigen die Dax-Anleger
24.02.21
WARBURG RESEARCH stuft ELRINGKLINGER AG auf 'Hold'
24.02.21
LYNX: ElringKlinger: Zurück auf 10 Euro? Warum nicht?
23.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
23.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt ELRINGKLINGER AG auf 'Neutral'
23.02.21
ROUNDUP: ElringKlinger spürt Corona-Folgen - Erholung im Schlussquartal
23.02.21
Autozulieferer ElringKlinger spürt Corona-Folgen - Erholung im Schlussquartal

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:31 Uhr
4.196
ElringKlingerAG - eine gute Anlage?
25.02.21
871
ElringKlinger „Elring – Das Original“
06.01.21
2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger verlassen die Party bei Elringklinger nach Verkaufsvotum