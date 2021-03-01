AngioDynamics to Present at the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.