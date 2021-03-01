Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Increases 2021 Guidance and Reinstates Quarterly Cash Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Of note, the average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 1.19 compared to 1.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the average dollar/euro exchange rates were 1.15 and 1.12, respectively.

Net sales were $184.0 million, up 3.5% compared to $177.8 million; at comparable foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated fourth quarter net sales were practically unchanged from those of 2019;

Net sales by European based operations rose 8.1% to $139.6 million from $129.1 million;

Net sales by U.S. based operations declined 8.8% to $44.4 million from $48.7 million;

Gross margin was 63.9% compared to 64.5%;

S,G&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 49.5% compared to 57.6%;

Operating income rose 115% to $26.5 million compared to $12.3 million;

Operating margin was 14.4% compared to 6.9%;

The effective income tax rate was 28.8% compared to 25.7%;

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. rose 80.0% to $14.7 million from $8.2 million; and,

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share was $0.47 compared to $0.26.

Thus for the year as a whole, net sales declined 24.5% to $539.0 million from $713.5 million in 2019. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales declined 25.6%. Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. declined 36.6% to $38.2 million from 2019’s $60.2 million; and net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share declined to $1.21 from $1.90 per diluted share in 2019.

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums stated, “As we’ve reported in January, we ended the year with a surprisingly strong fourth quarter, in fact our best ever fourth quarter ever in terms of sales. Our largest European brands Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, and Coach achieved comparable quarter sales growth of 9.8%, 13.4%, and 18.0%, respectively, all the more gratifying in that no new products were launched in that period. We are also very pleased by the preliminary sales of Anna Sui Sky, which began to rollout in the final quarter of 2020, contributing to that brand’s 62.3% increase in fourth quarter sales.”

He continued, “Throughout the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions broadly and negatively impacted sales in all regions, with the steepest year-over-year sales declines in two of our smaller markets, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, down 35.5% and 40.0%, respectively. Our two largest markets, North America and Western Europe, had far more modest sales declines of 17.8% and 20.7%, respectively. Much of the 28.2% sales decline in Asia was attributable to the dramatic reduction in air travel, and corresponding impact on the travel retail business.”

Discussing new initiatives undertaken in 2020, Mr. Madar pointed to the signing of a license with the luxury brand Moncler. The first new fragrance under the Moncler brand is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. “In addition,” he said, “we acquired 25% of Divabox SAS, owner of the Origines-parfums e-commerce platform for beauty products, which should enhance the introduction of dedicated fragrance lines and products designed to address a specific consumer demand for this distribution channel and accelerate our Company’s digital development.”

Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO stated, “Our consolidated 2020 gross margin was 61.4% compared to 62.5% in 2019. Gross margin for European operations was 64.0% compared to 65.7% in 2019. Two factors contributing to the 111-basis point decline was the weaker dollar in 2020 and the approximately $2 million charge relating to the assumption of a return liability for products sold by the former licensee of a license we entered into in 2019. For U.S. operations where the decline in sales was far more acute than at our European operations, the gross margin declined to 51.8% from 52.5% in 2019, as certain expenses such as depreciation of tools and molds together with the distribution of point-of-sale materials amplified the decline in gross margin.”

He continued, “Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 23.6% compared to 2019, and as a percentage of net sales, were 48.4% and 47.8% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial portion of the reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses in 2020 was attributable to the postponement of most new product launches until 2021. In 2020, advertising and promotional expenses represented 17.0% of net sales as compared to 20.3% in 2019.”

Mr. Greenberg also noted, “Cash provided by operating activities aggregated $65.0 million and $76.5 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. We closed the year with working capital of $445 million, including approximately $296 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, a working capital ratio of over 3.8 to 1, and only $10.1 million of long-term debt.”

2021 New Product Highlights

Mr. Madar continued, “For our European operations, we recently debuted Kate Spade New York, our first new fragrance for the brand. In the U.S., the scent is already being carried by major department stores, beauty retailers and is being sold through e-commerce. The fragrance is also debuting soon in Europe, which will be followed by Asia, the Middle East and Latin America in the second quarter. With regard to our larger brands, in the first half of the year, Montblanc is adding an extension to its Explorer collection for men. For the Jimmy Choo fragrance portfolio, I Want Choo for women and an Urban Hero flanker fragrance for men will begin to rollout in the first half. In the second half, we’ve got an extension for Coach Dreams and an entirely new women’s line for Lanvin is unveiling.”

Highlighting major launches in the pipeline within U.S. operations Mr. Madar noted, “For our newest brand, MCM, we have a genderless namesake fragrance debuting in MCM stores in the spring which will be followed by a broader international rollout. The Bella Vita women’s collection debuts in GUESS stores, as well as stores in the brand’s major markets, Russia and Asia in the spring of this year, with retail distribution in the rest of the world coming in spring 2022. The brand is also launching Effect, a complete men’s fragrance and grooming collection beginning mid-year. Anna Sui Sky actually debuted in China and Hong Kong late last year and is now rolling out throughout Asia and other markets where the brand has strong traction. Oscar de la Renta boutiques will be first to carry a new women’s scent, Alibi, later this month, to be followed by a global rollout. For Abercrombie & Fitch, we have a completely new duo scheduled to be on store shelves this summer, and for Hollister, we have a fragrance duo launching this year.”

Dividend Reinstated at Annual Rate of $1.00 per Share

Mr. Greenberg pointed out, “In 2020, effective cost controls and cash management enabled us to minimize the impact of the sudden drop in sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. One defensive measure undertaken by our Board of Directors was the suspension of the cash dividend. The strength of our financial position coupled with the favorable near and longer-term outlook of our business were among the reasons why our Board reinstated the payment of a cash dividend, payable quarterly, at the annual rate of $1.00 per share. The next regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.”

Raises 2021 Guidance

Mr. Greenberg concluded, “In the three months since we provided initial 2021 guidance, we’ve gained greater visibility as to how the year will unfold, thanks to an influx of orders for established brands, the addition of Kate Spade New York and MCM brand sales, and in general, favorable indications from our distribution network. We now have a reasonable degree of confidence that net sales will fall within the $650 million and $660 million range, once again factoring in negligible travel retail sales. Fixed expenses will increase slightly as we unwind certain steps taken in 2020 to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, with many 2021 product launches scheduled, we are again targeting 21% of net sales for advertising and promotion included in selling, general and administrative expenses. We currently estimate 2021 diluted net income per share to be in the range of $1.40 and $1.45. Guidance assumes that the average dollar/euro average exchange rate remains at current levels and that there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 184,042 $ 177,803 $ 539,009 $ 713,514 Cost of sales 66,395 63,119 208,278 267,578 Gross margin 117,647 114,684 330,731 445,936 Selling, general and administrative expenses 91,177 102,349 260,648 341,209 Income from operations 26,470 12,335 70,083 104,727 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 460 932 1,970 2,146 Loss on foreign currency 2,254 310 2,178 1,128 Interest income (711 ) (807 ) (2,865 ) (3,693 ) Other income (549 ) -- (549 ) -- 1,454 435 734 (419 ) Income before income taxes 25,016 11,900 69,349 105,146 Income taxes 7,216 3,066 19,381 29,076 Net income 17,800 8,834 49,968 76,070 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 3,061 645 11,749 15,821 Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. $ 14,739 $ 8,189 38,219 $ 60,249 Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.26 $ 1.21 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.26 $ 1.21 $ 1.90 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 31,552 31,473 31,537 31,451 Diluted 31,666 31,713 31,655 31,689 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.16

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands except share and per share data) Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,681 $ 133,417 Short-term investments 126,627 119,714 Accounts receivable, net 124,057 133,010 Inventories 158,822 167,809 Receivables, other 1,815 2,054 Other current assets 16,912 17,123 Income taxes receivable 2,806 169 Total current assets 600,720 573,296 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 19,580 11,107 Right-of-use assets, net 24,734 28,359 Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net 214,108 201,983 Deferred tax assets 8,041 8,004 Other assets 22,962 6,083 Total assets $ 890,145 $ 828,832 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,570 $ 12,326 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,133 5,356 Accounts payable - trade 35,576 54,098 Accrued expenses 95,629 96,421 Income taxes payable 5,297 5,865 Dividends payable -- 10,399 Total current liabilities 156,205 184,465 Long–term debt, less current portion 10,136 10,734 Lease liabilities, less current portion 21,354 24,635 Equity: Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding, 31,608,588 and 31,513,018 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 32 31 Additional paid-in capital 75,708 70,664 Retained earnings 503,567 474,637 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,997 ) (39,853 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 common shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019 (37,475 ) (37,475 ) Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity 535,835 468,004 Noncontrolling interest 166,615 140,994 Total equity 702,450 608,998 Total liabilities and equity $ 890,145 $ 828,832

