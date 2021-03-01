Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 9, 2021

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference to be held on March 9-10, 2021. Wintrust management will participate in a panel discussion that is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on March 9, 2021.



This event will be available via an audio webcast and may be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3034226/785E675EAD92BA0 3 9B81F5A2AFC2DD3B or at Wintrust’s website at www.wintrust.com , Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for up to one year after the conference. There is no charge to access the event.