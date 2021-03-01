 

Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference to be held on March 9-10, 2021. Wintrust management will participate in a panel discussion that is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on March 9, 2021.

This event will be available via an audio webcast and may be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3034226/785E675EAD92BA039B81F5A2AFC2DD3B or at Wintrust’s website at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for up to one year after the conference. There is no charge to access the event.

About Wintrust
Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $45 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 9, 2021 ROSEMONT, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference to be held on March 9-10, 2021. Wintrust management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference