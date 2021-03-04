Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Final Order

The Transaction was approved by Serengeti shareholders and Sun Metals securityholders at their respective meetings on February 26, 2021 and subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, including final TSX Venture Exchange approval, and waiver or satisfaction of all relevant conditions, closing of the Transaction is expected to be on or about March 5, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“ Serengeti ”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“ Sun Metals ”) are pleased to announce that Sun Metals has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Serengeti will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sun Metals, on the basis of 0.215 of a post-Consolidation (as defined below) Serengeti share for each Sun Metals share, which is 0.43 of a pre-Consolidation Serengeti share for each Sun Metals share on a pre-Consolidation basis (the “Transaction”).

Serengeti also intends to proceed with a name change to Northwest Copper Corp. in connection with the closing of the Transaction. The common shares of Serengeti are expected to trade at the open of the market on March 5, 2021 on a post-Consolidation and post-name change basis with the ticker symbol “NWST”.

In addition to approving the Transaction, at the February 26, 2021 meeting Serengeti shareholders approved resolutions to consolidate its common shares on a two for one basis (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation is anticipated to be completed immediately prior to closing of the Transaction. Following the Consolidation, the 112,053,368 outstanding common shares of Serengeti will be consolidated such that there will be approximately 56,026,684 outstanding common shares, not including any Serengeti common shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction.

The Transaction will consolidate the contiguous copper-gold exploration and development assets of Kwanika and Stardust, both of which will benefit from operational synergies as the projects advance with a combined development strategy, along with the robust portfolio of British Columbia copper-gold assets held by the companies. The combined company will be well positioned and capitalized as a result of the recently completed $10,350,000 upsized subscription receipt financing of Sun Metals (the “Financing”) to take advantage of a strengthening copper market.