 

Bragg launches Senator Gaming Online in Croatia with Complete Turnkey Solution

Provides the land-based casino operator with its first online solution, including ORYX’s iGaming platform, ORYX Hub and access to more than 10,000 top casino games

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming is taking Croatian land-based operator Senator online with a complete turnkey solution.

The ORYX solution includes the ORYX iGaming Platform, ORYX Hub and a wide selection of ORYX RGS and third-party aggregated content. Senator, which operates 17 casinos in Croatia, will leverage ORYX’s proprietary set of tools including player and payments management, CRM and promotions, bonuses and rewards, fraud, rules engine, compliance, analytics and reporting, and CMS.

Senator also now has full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of more than 10,000 casino games from more than 100 providers, including ORYX’s proprietary RGS content and a variety of third-party suppliers such as NetEnt, Greentube, EGT and Play’n’Go. Senator will utilize ORYX’s real time data and player engagement platforms, including tools such as Real Time campaign management, Leaderboards and Tournaments, Achievements, Jackpots and more. 

Senator also operates casinos in several other territories, including Macedonia, Kenya, Mauritius, Central and South America. The online launch in Croatia marks the company’s first venture away from its traditional land-based interests.

Following a recently signed deal to move into the Netherlands, ORYX’s Croatian partnership heralds its latest expansion in Europe, where it is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN). Its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning its commitment to information security, ORYX was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate.

“The regulated market in Croatia is enjoying great growth and we have had great success in this jurisdiction so far,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our turnkey solution provides our partners with everything they need for a successful casino, sportsbook and lottery operation. Senator is an established and respected local operator, so to have been chosen by them to facilitate their entry into the online space is an honour. Our high-quality products and diverse content will allow them to hit the ground running with a premium online offering.”

