Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Management’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and will be followed by a live Q&A session. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately three hours.
The presentation and live Q&A will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com. The webcast presentation will be archived following conclusion of the event.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005061/en/
|Diskussion: Nautilus - Massiver Kursverlust nach Kaufempfehlung
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare