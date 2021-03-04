Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Management’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and will be followed by a live Q&A session. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately three hours.

The presentation and live Q&A will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com. The webcast presentation will be archived following conclusion of the event.