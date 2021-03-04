 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 18:30  |  88   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 March 2021 at 19:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA  
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: NIEMI, MIKA
Position: Member of the board
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1968
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue: CEUX
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 137.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 29.00
Unit price: 6.84 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 166.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.87301 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 14.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 30.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 5.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 29.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 110.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 229.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 480.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 16312.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 54.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 145.00
Unit price: 6.88 Euro
Volume: 40.00
Unit price: 6.84 Euro
Volume: 128.00
Unit price: 6.84 Euro
Volume: 18.00
Unit price: 6.84 Euro
Volume: 12.00
Unit price: 6.84 Euro
Volume: 402.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 699.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 200.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 72.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 50.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 117.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 330.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 20.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 15.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 100.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
Volume: 1.00
Unit price: 6.80 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 19612.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.87143 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 19,778 shares.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi) NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 March 2021 at 19:30 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi) Person subject to the notification requirementName:NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position:Closely associated person Person discharging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
25.02.21
NoHo Partners launches new co-operation negotiations to adapt its operations to restaurant closures
18.02.21
NOHO PARTNERS PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2020: The year of COVID-19 caused an operating loss of MEUR 24 – following structural changes and a new financing agreement, the company prepares for a rebuilding phase
15.02.21
NoHo Partners has completed the negotiations on a new long-term financing package
08.02.21
NoHo Partners Plc's Q4/2020 Interim Report briefing on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool