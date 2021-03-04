NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 March 2021 at 19:30
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D1968
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-03-03
|Venue:
|CEUX
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|137.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|29.00
|Unit price:
|6.84 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|166.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.87301 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-03-03
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|14.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|30.00
|Unit price:
|6.92 Euro
|Volume:
|5.00
|Unit price:
|6.94 Euro
|Volume:
|29.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|110.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|229.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|480.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|16312.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|54.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|145.00
|Unit price:
|6.88 Euro
|Volume:
|40.00
|Unit price:
|6.84 Euro
|Volume:
|128.00
|Unit price:
|6.84 Euro
|Volume:
|18.00
|Unit price:
|6.84 Euro
|Volume:
|12.00
|Unit price:
|6.84 Euro
|Volume:
|402.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|699.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|200.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|72.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|50.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|117.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|330.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|20.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|15.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|100.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Volume:
|1.00
|Unit price:
|6.80 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|19612.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.87143 Euro
In total the disposals reported above are 19,778 shares.

