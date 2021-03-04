NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.03.2021, 18:30 | 88 | 0 | 0 04.03.2021, 18:30 | NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 March 2021 at 19:30 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi) Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: NIEMI, MIKA Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D1968 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-03-03 Venue: CEUX Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 137.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 29.00 Unit price: 6.84 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 166.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.87301 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-03-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 14.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 30.00 Unit price: 6.92 Euro Volume: 5.00 Unit price: 6.94 Euro Volume: 29.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 110.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 229.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 480.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 16312.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 54.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 145.00 Unit price: 6.88 Euro Volume: 40.00 Unit price: 6.84 Euro Volume: 128.00 Unit price: 6.84 Euro Volume: 18.00 Unit price: 6.84 Euro Volume: 12.00 Unit price: 6.84 Euro Volume: 402.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 699.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 200.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 72.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 50.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 117.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 330.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 20.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 15.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 100.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Volume: 1.00 Unit price: 6.80 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 19612.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.87143 Euro In total the disposals reported above are 19,778 shares. Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►



